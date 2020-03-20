BCBulletin
Boston College F Jairus Hamilton Enters Transfer Portal

A.J. Black

Sophomore Boston College forward Jairus Hamilton will enter the transfer portal according to Corey Evans of Rivals.com. 

Hamilton came to Boston College in 2018 as one of their highest ranked recruits in the past decade. A four star recruit and Top 100 recruit according to 247 Sports, Hamilton chose Boston College over offers from Duke, Arizona, Florida, UNC amongst others. His commitment came around the same time as his brother Jared transferred to the program from Georgia Southern. The younger immediately saw the court playing in 30 games last season for the Eagles, averaging 5.6 points per game and 4 rebounds per game. 

This past season, Hamilton saw his game improve as he averaged 9.5 points per game, and 4.3 rebounds. He had a huge game against Virginia Tech where he scored 23 points in the Eagles victory, a career high for the sophomore. However, the end of the season was a tough one for Hamilton, as he missed games due to an unspecific injury. 

The loss of Hamilton is a big one for the Eagles. He was looked at to be a future wing for the squad with a ceiling, and the hope would be that he could take another step forward in 2020-21. However, now the Eagles have to fill another slot on their roster, which could be the reason they have been so active already in the transfer portal, reportedly contacting Yale forward Jordan Bruner and Quinnipiac forward Kevin Marfo.

