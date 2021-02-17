Boston College Coaching Candidate Profile: John Beilein

Boston College fired head coach Jim Christian on Monday after seven seasons with the Eagles. As the coaching search begins, we will break down each potential candidate, from the realistic to the reaches. In this post, we will look at legendary head coach John Beilein.

Name: John Beilein

Age: 68

Born and Raised: Burt, New York

Playing Career: Wheeling Jesuit College

Previous Experience: Head coach at Canisius, Richmond, West Virginia, Michigan and the Cleveland Cavaliers

Connections to Boston College: None found.

Pros: If Boston College wants to swing for the fences, then there is no bigger home run than John Beilein. 754 career wins throughout his career, 20th in NCAA history, he has done it all, including making it to the National Championship game twice. A disciple of the "Princeton offense", Beilein would give Boston College an immediate identity. Boston College desperately needs a boost of excitement, and Beilein would probably be the biggest splash that would rev up the fanbase, and recruits around the country. One of the few coaches that could turn Boston College into a threat immediately and bring a huge boost to the profile of the program.

Cons: At 68 years old, Beilein is not a spring chicken. Have to imagine that if BC brought him to Chestnut Hill it would be a short term solution.

Other Factors: Beilein's name has popped up in multiple tweets and articles around the internet, but there is a lot to unpack here. If Patrick Kraft moved on from Christian to try and get a run on a coach other schools will want, Beilein might be the coach behind the curtain. But on the other hand, Beilein is college basketball royalty, if he decides to come back and coach at the collegiate level he can name his destination. And at his age why would he ever choose Boston College? Again, we have to be realistic here. Boston College is not a destination that has a lot to offer. Facilities are behind the eight ball right now (but could be changing), there isn't a lot of buzz around the program either that would entice a coach like this to come. The dots just don't connect. There would have to be a reason (and it is not money), that Beilein would become to Chestnut Hill, and honestly I just don't see it.

Odds: Medium to Low. Maybe there is some reason I am missing here, but it seems like Beilein coming to Chestnut Hill doesn't make a lot of sense.

