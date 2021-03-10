Former BC Safety John Johnson Not Franchised By LA Rams

The LA Rams decided not to place a franchise tag on former Boston College safety John Johnson. If the Rams had decided to franchise Johnson they would have had to pay him around $11.4 million dollars next season. Because of their decision, Johnson will become a free agent.

Johnson has gone from a middle round draft pick to one of the top safeties in the league, and a leader on a very solid defense. Last season for the Rams he had 75 tackles and an interception. He most likely will be one of the top defensive players available in free agency, and a top defensive back.

Also in Eagles in the NFL news, running back Aaron Jones was not franchised by the Green Bay Packers. While Jones is not a BC graduate, this does impact AJ Dillon, who was drafted in the second round by the Packers in 2020. If Jones goes elsewhere, Dillon could be in line for more carries next season.

Listen below. And if you enjoy our podcast make sure to subscribe wherever you get your podcasts. Just look up Locked on Boston College to find the most current episodes (and some good old ones too!) If you are on Apple ITunes, please give us a five star rating and let other BC fans know why you like the pod. It will help other fans find us! Follow the podcast on Twitter as well, at @LockedonBC

Commenting: To sign up for Discus our new commenting system, just use your Twitter, Facebook or email to register and you are in, very easy and quick to sign up! To find the find comment section just look below the Around the Web section below this article and get chatting! We would love to hear your thoughts and have you join our community!