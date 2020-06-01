BCBulletin
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

Boston College Basketball in Contact With Delaware Grad Transfer Justyn Mutts

A.J. Black

Boston College has reportedly been in contact with Delaware transfer Justyn Mutts according to Jeff Borzello of ESPN:

Mutts a graduate transfer, will have two years of eligibility if he decides to transfer. As Borzello said in his tweet, there is a possibility he could remain in Delaware as well. Last season the 6'8 forward was second on the team scoring 12.2 ppg and led the Blue Hens with 8.4 rebounds. He had eleven double doubles last season, good for third in the conference. However he is more of a traditional forward, who isn't a three point threat, shooting 11% from beyond the arc in 2019-20. 

This would be the second transfer for Cumberland County, New Jersey native who transferred to Delaware in 2018. This past season was his first with the Blue Hens.  He already has been in discussion with quite a few teams, so again this would be a tough pull for the Eagles.

Boston College still has one remaining scholarship for the upcoming season. There hasn't been much talk about targets, so Mutts name is intriguing. It's unclear how they would use a player like Mutts with Steffon Mitchell and Fred Scott both playing the power forward position. 

The Eagles have three graduate transfers coming to the Heights in 2020-21. Rich Kelly (Quinnipiac) and Frederick Scott (Rider) have already transferred in and have been officially added to the roster. Jim Christian's squad also lost three players as Jairus Hamilton (Maryland), Chris Herren Jr. (San Diego) and Julian Rishwain (San Francisco) have all left the program.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter - @BostonCollegeSI and AJ Black at @AJBlack_SI

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Top 10 Breakout Eagles: No. 3 Running Back David Bailey

After two years of backing up AJ Dillon, it is time for a new running back to take the reigns at Boston College.

A.J. Black

Linebacker Trevin Wallace Cites "Great Relationship" with Boston College Coaches

Boston College makes the top three for Georgia linebacker Trevin Wallace.

A.J. Black

Top 10 Breakout Eagles: No. 4 Offensive Lineman Tyler Vrabel

After a phenomenal redshirt freshman year, Vrabel will look to have an even bigger 2020

A.J. Black

Boston College Lands In Top 6 For DE Kyran Montgomery

Eagles are in good shape for defensive end out of Indiana

A.J. Black

Boston College Athletes and Coaches React to Death of George Floyd and Aftermath

Emotions have run high as player, coaches and alumni have reacted to the death of unarmed black man George Floyd

A.J. Black

by

BCEagle1974

Boston College Basketball Schedules Series With the University of Rhode Island

Boston College will be facing off with a regional foe over the next two seasons

A.J. Black

The 2014 Boston College Upset Against USC Began The Ascension of Ryan Day

It was a big moment for BC Football, but this game served a big purpose for the team's offensive coordinator, Ryan Day

A.J. Black

Top 10 Breakout Eagles: No. 5 Tight End Hunter Long

He has been on the brink of a huge season now for two years, what could Long do in a new offense?

A.J. Black

Boston College Makes Top 8 For LB Jackson Hamilton

The Eagles made the cut for an exciting linebacker out of Georgia.

A.J. Black

OL Adam Korutz Enters Transfer Portal

Backup lineman will be entering the transfer portal after having starting role blocked.

A.J. Black