Boston College Basketball in Contact With Delaware Grad Transfer Justyn Mutts

Boston College has reportedly been in contact with Delaware transfer Justyn Mutts according to Jeff Borzello of ESPN:



Mutts a graduate transfer, will have two years of eligibility if he decides to transfer. As Borzello said in his tweet, there is a possibility he could remain in Delaware as well. Last season the 6'8 forward was second on the team scoring 12.2 ppg and led the Blue Hens with 8.4 rebounds. He had eleven double doubles last season, good for third in the conference. However he is more of a traditional forward, who isn't a three point threat, shooting 11% from beyond the arc in 2019-20.

This would be the second transfer for Cumberland County, New Jersey native who transferred to Delaware in 2018. This past season was his first with the Blue Hens. He already has been in discussion with quite a few teams, so again this would be a tough pull for the Eagles.

Boston College still has one remaining scholarship for the upcoming season. There hasn't been much talk about targets, so Mutts name is intriguing. It's unclear how they would use a player like Mutts with Steffon Mitchell and Fred Scott both playing the power forward position.

The Eagles have three graduate transfers coming to the Heights in 2020-21. Rich Kelly (Quinnipiac) and Frederick Scott (Rider) have already transferred in and have been officially added to the roster. Jim Christian's squad also lost three players as Jairus Hamilton (Maryland), Chris Herren Jr. (San Diego) and Julian Rishwain (San Francisco) have all left the program.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter - @BostonCollegeSI and AJ Black at @AJBlack_SI