BCBulletin
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

Report: Boston College In Contact With Quinnipiac Grad Transfer Kevin Marfo

A.J. Black

Even with the nation on lockdown because of COVID-19, basketball recruiting is still happening. According to a report by Corey Evans of Rivals.com, Boston College was listed as a school that is in contact with Quinnipiac transfer guard Kevin Marfo. The forward placed his name in the transfer portal on March 14. 

Marfo will be a hot commodity this offseason as he led the country in rebounding with 13.3 boards per game. He's a big body, and for a team that finished 358th in the country in rebounds like Boston College, would be a valuable asset. 

This would not be Marfo's first interaction with the Eagles. During his initial recruitment in 2015, he had the Eagles in his final grouping before selecting George Washington. It was a disappointing miss for the Eagles, as Marfo was poached from Worcester Academy, a school in BC's backyard. 

He spent his freshman year at George Washington where he averaged 2.7 points per game. At the end of the season he chose to transfer to Quinnipiac, sitting out his sophomore year and choosing to redshirt. In his redshirt sophomore year he improved improved, averaging 5.4 points and 7.5 rebounds, before exploding in 2019-20 with his D1-leading rebound total as well as 10.2 points per game.

The competition to land Marfo is extensive. According to the report by Evans, he has also been in contact with Texas Tech, Xavier, Nebraska, Texas A&M, Arkansas, San Diego State, Arizona State, Oklahoma State, St John’s, Penn State, Wichita State, Boston College and Virginia Tech.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter - @BostonCollegeOnSI and AJ Black at @AJBlack_SI

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Boston College Basketball 2019-20 Season Recap: Part 3 - The End

The Eagles season finally comes to it's conclusion

A.J. Black

by

A.J. Black

Boston College Target Spotlight: CB Kani Walker

A lengthy cornerback from Georgia has Boston College in his Top 10.

A.J. Black

by

BCEagle1974

Chris Herren Jr. Enters Transfer Portal

Guard was a role player for the Eagles the past two seasons

A.J. Black

Boston College Target Spotlight: OG Drew Kendall

A legacy with an incredible offer list, a look at Drew Kendall

A.J. Black

Boston College Basketball 2019-20 Season Recap: Part 2 - The Middle

Our second review of the Men's Basketball season.

A.J. Black

Boston College Recruiting Notebook: March 14, 2020

With most of the country shut down due to coronavirus, here are some updates.

A.J. Black

by

AndrewBombara

Boston College Basketball 2019-20 Season Recap: Part 1 - Preseason and Early Part of Schedule

The first of a three part series breaking down the Boston College Men's Basketball 2019-20 season

A.J. Black

NCAA Pauses On Campus Recruitment Until April 15, Committee Recommends Extra Year Of Eligibility To Spring Sports

This could give another year to seniors who had seasons ended by coronavirus

A.J. Black

A Message From The Publisher of BC Bulletin

With corona virus cancelling everything, we at BC Bulletin will remain on top of all news

A.J. Black

OPINION: What the Cancellation of Spring Sports Means for College Athletes

Many spring athletes may have played their final collegiate game without knowing it and that is just awful.

BBerard