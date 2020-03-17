Report: Boston College In Contact With Quinnipiac Grad Transfer Kevin Marfo

Even with the nation on lockdown because of COVID-19, basketball recruiting is still happening. According to a report by Corey Evans of Rivals.com, Boston College was listed as a school that is in contact with Quinnipiac transfer guard Kevin Marfo. The forward placed his name in the transfer portal on March 14.

Marfo will be a hot commodity this offseason as he led the country in rebounding with 13.3 boards per game. He's a big body, and for a team that finished 358th in the country in rebounds like Boston College, would be a valuable asset.

This would not be Marfo's first interaction with the Eagles. During his initial recruitment in 2015, he had the Eagles in his final grouping before selecting George Washington. It was a disappointing miss for the Eagles, as Marfo was poached from Worcester Academy, a school in BC's backyard.

He spent his freshman year at George Washington where he averaged 2.7 points per game. At the end of the season he chose to transfer to Quinnipiac, sitting out his sophomore year and choosing to redshirt. In his redshirt sophomore year he improved improved, averaging 5.4 points and 7.5 rebounds, before exploding in 2019-20 with his D1-leading rebound total as well as 10.2 points per game.

The competition to land Marfo is extensive. According to the report by Evans, he has also been in contact with Texas Tech, Xavier, Nebraska, Texas A & M, Arkansas, San Diego State, Arizona State, Oklahoma State, St John’s, Penn State, Wichita State, Boston College and Virginia Tech.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter - @BostonCollegeOnSI and AJ Black at @AJBlack_SI