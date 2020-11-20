Ky Bowman Waived By Golden State Warriors

Former Boston College guard Ky Bowman was waived today by the Golden State Warriors. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, who broke the news, Bowman is already getting interest from other teams around the NBA

Bowman went undrafted in the NBA Draft before signing a two way contract with the Warriors. Last season was a tough one for Golden State, with injuries to both Steph Curry and Klay Thompson. Bowman became a valuable role player for the team, averaging 20 minutes a game, while scoring 7.4 ppg. He signed a multi year deal in February, so it looked like he was sticking with the Warriors, but today's news looks to mean that he will be playing elsewhere in 2020-'21.

Before his time in the NBA, Bowman was a scoring machine in Chestnut Hill. He came to the Heights choosing to play at basketball at Boston College instead of football at Alabama where he had an offer from Nick Saban. Immediately he made an impression with the Eagles scoring 14.3 points a game as a freshman while being named to the All-Freshman Team in the ACC. His sophomore season he and Jerome Robinson (traded to the Wizards today) created a tandem that led them to the NIT. During his junior season he averaged 19.0 points per game, including three games where he scored over 30 points. He was named All-ACC second team.

BC Bulletin will provide updates with any news regarding Ky Bowman and his future destination in the NBA.

