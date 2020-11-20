SI.com
BCBulletin
HomeFootballBasketballRecruitingBaseballHockey
Search

Ky Bowman Waived By Golden State Warriors

A.J. Black

Former Boston College guard Ky Bowman was waived today by the Golden State Warriors. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, who broke the news, Bowman is already getting interest from other teams around the NBA

Bowman went undrafted in the NBA Draft before signing a two way contract with the Warriors. Last season was a tough one for Golden State, with injuries to both Steph Curry and Klay Thompson. Bowman became a valuable role player for the team, averaging 20 minutes a game, while scoring 7.4 ppg. He signed a multi year deal in February, so it looked like he was sticking with the Warriors, but today's news looks to mean that he will be playing elsewhere in 2020-'21. 

Before his time in the NBA, Bowman was a scoring machine in Chestnut Hill. He came to the Heights choosing to play at basketball at Boston College instead of football at Alabama where he had an offer from Nick Saban. Immediately he made an impression with the Eagles scoring 14.3 points a game as a freshman while being named to the All-Freshman Team in the ACC. His sophomore season he and Jerome Robinson (traded to the Wizards today) created a tandem that led them to the NIT. During his junior season he averaged 19.0 points per game, including three games where he scored over 30 points. He was named All-ACC second team.

BC Bulletin will provide updates with any news regarding Ky Bowman and his future destination in the NBA. 

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter - @BostonCollegeSI and AJ Black at @AJBlack_BC

THANKS FOR READING BC BULLETIN
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments (1)
No. 1-1
FlatbreadsFan
FlatbreadsFan

I imagine this is more based on roster/position management rather than Ky’s skill, I’m sure he’ll stick on a roster somewhere and will make an impact.

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Boston College Bowl Projections: Post Week 11

A look at potential landing spots for the Eagles during the upcoming bowl season

A.J. Black

by

Nbenoit15

Locked on Boston College: The Big Men's Basketball Preview

A new episode of our daily podcast is out, and we talk men's basketball!

A.J. Black

by

rcmbc81

BC Commit Forward Gianni Thompson Signs NLI

BC landed their lone recruit for the Class of '21

A.J. Black

by

NewtonBus

#2 Boston College vs. UNH: Final Thoughts & Predictions

BC men's hockey drops the puck tonight against the UNH Wildcats.

A.J. Black

Gameday Thread: Boston College vs. #2 Notre Dame

Our one stop shop for all things Boston College and Notre Dame during the game. Get your analysis and discussion here.

A.J. Black

by

A.J. Black

ACC Picks and Spreads: Week 12

A look at some of the games from around the conference and beyond!

A.J. Black

Locked on Boston College: The Basketball Files

Today's episode is chock full of BC basketball talk (men and women's)

A.J. Black

Hockey East Announces All Games To Be Streamed Free This Season

Every Hockey East game will be available to stream this upcoming season

A.J. Black

by

Edmonds Forever

Safety Marvin Martin Decommits From Boston College

The Eagles will have to move on as safety Marvin Martin has re-opened his recruitment

A.J. Black

by

JackTors

Stellar, Standard & Subpar: Forward Demarr Langford Jr.

A look at BC's freshman phenom, and what he could bring to the Eagles this year.

A.J. Black