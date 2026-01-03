Live Updates For Boston College Men's Basketball's Game at Georgia Tech

The Boston College Eagles (7-6) men’s basketball team starts its ACC slate on the road against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (9-5, 0-1 ACC).

The Eagles are riding a two-game winning streak into the matchup with wins over the FDU Knights 72-61 on Dec. 22 and the Le Moyne Dolphins 72-64 on Sunday afternoon .

On the other hand, the Yellow Jackets will be looking to bounce back after suffering a road loss to the No. 6 Duke Blue Devils 85-79 in their ACC opener on New Year’s Eve.

Boston College will square off against a familiar face in the contest in former Eagles guard Chas Kelley III. Kelley III played three seasons on the Heights before transferring to Georgia Tech this past offseason. Currently, he is averaging 4.1 points in 12 games and has made one start.

Live Updates:

Pregame

Georgia Tech will be without guard/forward Dyllan Thompson and center Mouhamed Sylla.

Boston College will be without forward Jason Asemota and guard Nick Petronio.

Tipoff is set for 2 p.m. ET.

How to Watch:

Who: Boston College Eagles and Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

When: Saturday, Jan. 3 at 2 p.m. ET

Where: McCamish Pavilion, Atlanta, Ga.

TV: ACC Network

Radio: WEEI 850 AM

Last Outing, Georgia Tech: The Yellow Jackets suffered a 85-79 road loss to No. 6 Duke on Wednesday in their ACC opener.

Last Outing, Boston College: The Eagles earned a 72-64 home win over Le Moyne to wrap up its non-conference slate on Sunday afternoon.

Last Meeting: The last time these two teams met was last season on Feb. 22. Boston College defeated Georgia Tech 69-54 in Chestnut Hill.

Georgia Tech Season Leaders: Points- Kowacie Reeves Jr. (16.0 avg.), Rebounds- Mouhamed Sylla (8.0 avg.), Assists- Lamar Washington (74), Steals- Kowacie Reeves Jr. and Lamar Washington (17), Blocks- Mouhamed Sylla (19).

Boston College Season Leaders: Points- Donald Hand Jr. (15.8 avg.), Rebounds- Aidan Shaw (7.4 avg.), Assists- Chase Forte (38), Steals- Chase Forte (17), Blocks- Jayden Hastings and Aidan Shaw (20).

Georgia Tech’s Next 5 Games: vs. Boston College (Jan. 3), vs. Syracuse (Jan. 6), at Miami (Jan. 10), vs. Pitt (Jan. 14), at NC State (Jan. 17).

Boston College's Next 5 Games: at Georgia Tech (Jan. 3), vs. NC State (Jan. 6), at Louisville (Jan. 10), at Clemson (Jan. 13), vs. Syracuse (Jan. 17).

