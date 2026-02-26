Oregon State to Part Ways With Coach Wayne Tinkle at End of Season

Oregon State athletic director Scott Barnes and men's basketball coach Wayne Tinkle met on Thursday to discuss the 60-year-old's future, and came away with the understanding that the two sides will part ways after the season, according to a report from John Canzano.

Barnes gave Tinkle the option to finish out the season, but he has not yet decided whether he will continue coaching the Beavers through the regular season finale against Santa Clara or in the WCC tournament.

Tinkle is in his 12th season at Oregon State, where the Beavers are 16–14, with a 9–8 record in WCC play. Oregon State is 176–204 under Tinkle’s direction with two NCAA tournament appearances. The highlight of his tenure came in the 2020–21 season, when the Beavers won the Pac-12 tournament title.

Since that conference title, Oregon State has not been back to the NCAA tournament in four seasons, with this year appearing to be a fifth-straight Big Dance miss barring a Cinderella run in the WCC tournament.

Tinkle is 334–295 in 20 years as a Division I coach dating back to his time at Montana prior to joining Oregon State.

More College Basketball on Sports Illustrated

Listen to SI’s college sports podcast, Others Receiving Votes, below or on Apple and Spotify. Watch the show on SI’s YouTube channel.