Locked on Boston College: Beilein and Cooley Candidate Profiles

A look at a pair of potential candidates, and why they may or may not fit at Boston College

Locked on Boston College is our daily podcast that dives into the big topics surrounding the Eagles. On today's show we talk about a pair of candidates that have been rumored to be linked to the Boston College job. We have discussed both on the site, but we dive in long form to talk about why they will or will not be the next head coach in Chestnut Hill.

Ed Cooley, the head coach at Providence is in a great situation with the Friars. But would he ever consider leaving the school to come back to Boston College? Also is there no relationship left to work on due to the firing of Al Skinner. We discuss.

John Beilein is a legendary head coach who is 20th in NCAA in total wins, including two trips to the NCAA title game. He had incredible success at West Virginia and Michigan. Would he ever come to a fixer upper like Boston College? We dive in.

In the news today as well we talk the recruiting dead period, softball, and another men's basketball basketball game being postponed.

