Locked on Boston College: The Eagles vs. FSU Saga

Another episode of Locked on Boston College is out for your listening pleasure. On today's show we talk exclusively about the news surrounding what should have been today's game against the Florida State Seminoles.

First we talk about the news heading into the game---pre cancellation. The Eagles were set to play with four scholarship players, we look at what Jim Christian had to say and how he felt about the news. We also looked at comments from some of the big national media who had strong feelings as well. Finally we give our thoughts on the news and why this was putting the athletes and coach in a very tough situation.

Shortly after we finished recording, BC/FSU was cancelled due to a positive case on the FSU team. We went back re-recorded and talked about the end of the drama and what comes next for the Eagles.

Listen below. And if you enjoy our podcast make sure to subscribe on your favorite podcast app. Just look up Locked on Boston College If you are on Apple ITunes, give us a five star rating and let other BC fans know why you like the pod. It will help other fans find us! Follow the podcast on Twitter as well, at @LockedonBC

Commenting: To sign up for Discus our new commenting system, just use your Twitter, Facebook or email to register and you are in, very easy and quick to sign up! To find the find comment section just look below the Around the Web section below this article and get chatting!

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook and following on us on Twitter.

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter- BulletinBC