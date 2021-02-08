Locked on Boston College: Evaluating Saturday's Loss

Locked on Boston College is our daily Eagles podcast that dives into all the big stories and news that will keep you in informed. On today's program we talk about Saturday's basketball loss to NC State, a game the Eagles played with only six scholarship players. While it is easy to point fingers at Jim Christian--and believe me we do for the rest of the season--this game was not his fault. It was a tough week in Chestnut Hill, and BC/ACC administration forced him to play short handed. We talk about his comments and how it make impact his relationship with the administration.

Read More: Shorthanded Boston College Easily Defeated by NC State 81-65

On top of that we look at the hockey team, who played against BU in a two game series this weekend. The Eagles split the series, ending the nation's longest winning streak, and Spencer Knight's streak that dated back to last season. It wasn't all bad though as BC won in thrilling fashion on Friday.

Finally we talk news. Women's basketball postponed again, Doug Flutie and the WWE, recruiting updates and much more!

