Locked on Boston College: March Madness May Mean Something This Year For Eagles

Locked on Boston College is our daily Boston College podcast that reviews all the news and opinions dealing with the Eagles each week. On today's show we look at a busy weekend in BC athletics. Baseball had a tough go, being swept by Louisville in a series that saw their bats go silent for two games, and sloppy play in another. But it wasn't all bad, as BC men's hockey moves on to the next round of the Hockey East tournament after a thrilling 3-2 win over UNH. We talk about the game, and their next opponent.

Also it's March Madness time, but like every year this past decade plus, Boston College is firmly on the outside. We talk about what missing out on this means to the program, and what it felt like during the glory years of Al Skinner. Finally, with the selections made, we look at some of the candidates rumored to be connected with the job. We take a look at where they are in the tournament.

Finally, after year one, Jeff Hafley is about to start his second at the helm at Boston College. Clearly he had a solid 2020, but where could he improve in his coaching? Hear some of our thoughts.

