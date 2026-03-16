North Dakota, Michigan Lead the Pack as Conference Tournaments Heat Up
Conference tournament season is in full swing, and the college hockey landscape is beginning to take shape ahead of the upcoming NCAA tournament. The final weeks of the regular season mixed up the deck, and last weekend's conference results shuffled it again. Some teams took care of business, others stumbled, and a few saw their seeding hopes took a serious hit.
At the top, Michigan and North Dakota look poised to claim No. 1 seeds regardless of what happens this weekend. Denver and Minnesota Duluth are set for a heavyweight clash in the NCHC championship with seeding implications on the line.
Meanwhile, Quinnipiac is reeling after a shocking ECAC quarterfinal loss at the hands of Clarkson, and Providence's overtime loss to Merrimack raised some eyebrows. Here is a look at where things stand heading into championship weekend.
1. North Dakota
North Dakota fell last weekend in the NCHC semifinals, losing 5-1 to Minnesota Duluth. The Fighting Hawks have lost five straight semifinals and are 2-9-0 since the league was formed in 2013. UND will likely be a top seed in the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2021.
2. Michigan
Michigan advanced to the Big Ten championship after skating to a 5-2 victory over Penn State. The Wolverines will face off against Ohio State for the Big Ten crown on Saturday. Regardless of the outcome, the Wolverines should be a lock for a No. 1 seed in the tournament.
3. Michigan State
Michigan State was stunned in a 3-2 overtime loss to Ohio State, missing out on a Big Ten championship appearance. The Spartans have been among the nation's best all year; the only question that remains is whether or not they will drop to a No. 2 seed. Probably not.
4. Denver
Denver continues its recent tear with a 2-1 overtime victory over Western Michigan to advance to the NCHC championship. The Pioneers will play Minnesota Duluth for the Frozen Faceoff crown, and with a win, they could earn an additional No. 1 seed for the NCHC.
5. Western Michigan
The defending NCHC champions lost 2-1 in overtime to Denver in the Frozen Faceoff semifinals. The Broncos currently sit at No. 4 in the NPI poll and could use some outside help to keep its hopes of being a top seed alive.
6. Providence
Providence was upset in overtime, losing 3-2 to Merrimack in the Hockey East quarterfinals. The Friars certainly wanted to make a deep run in the conference tournament, but this loss doesn’t derail the whole season.
7. Minnesota Duluth
Minnesota Duluth jumped on North Dakota, scoring two goals in the first period en route to a 5-1 victory and a berth in the NCHC championship. The Bulldogs will be looking for another signature victory in the Frozen Faceoff championship against Denver.
8. Cornell
Cornell was stunned in game one of the ECAC quarterfinals before it ripped off two wins to advance past Harvard. The Big Red will skate against Princeton on Friday, with a ticket to the ECAC championship on the line. The more wins and momentum that they build before the NCAA tournament, the better.
9. Quinnipiac
Quinnipiac was shocked by Clarkson, losing game one 3-0 and game two 4-3. The Bobcats are in no danger of missing the NCAA tournament, but the last few weeks have not been their best. They have dropped out of the top 10 in the NPI poll behind both Cornell and Dartmouth.
10. Dartmouth
Dartmouth advanced to the ECAC quarterfinals, beating Colgate 4-1 in back-to-back nights. The Big Green have a favorable matchup against Clarkson in the semifinals. If it can advance to the conference championship, and win, there's no telling how deep this team could go.
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Zach Richardson is a graduate of Augustana University, where he double-majored in journalism and media studies. He's a five-year member of the football team and an active contributor to the university’s student newspapers. He's covered a wide range of sports, including hockey, basketball, softball, and baseball. "I know how to break down the game, ask the right questions, and tell compelling stories on and off the field. ... I’ve spent just as much time in locker rooms as I have in newsrooms, and I understand both the athlete and the fan."Follow zachric67658727