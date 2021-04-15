Locked on Boston College: Listeners React to New Balance Deal

Our daily podcast continues to look at the New Balance deal, one that could be a game changer for the Eagles

On Thursday's episode of Locked on Boston College we continue to look at the reactions to the New Balance deal. In particular we look at what you, the listeners and readers had to say about the deal. Hear fellow Boston College fans react, and what their impressions were.

Also, there are loads of recruiting news you will want to hear. We have updates on basketball and football. What players came off the board, and what recruits are starting to heat up? You'll want to hear our news segment which will feature tidbits you won't find on any other podcast.

Finally, we are joined by special guest Emma Healy on today's show. She is the sports editor of The Heights, and joins us to talk about her most recent article about the use of gender language in sports. It's an interview you won't want to miss.

