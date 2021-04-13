Report: Boston College To Add Jim Molinari To Staff

Boston College has reportedly completed their men's basketball staff. According to Yahoo Sports reporter Pete Thamel, Earl Grant is set to add veteran head coach Jim Molinari most likely to an assistant role on the staff.

Molinari, 66, most recently was part of Lon Kruger's staff at Oklahoma the last three seasons. He was also an assistant with Nebraska from 2014-2019. Before that, he was a head coach at Bradley, Northern Illinois, Minnesota and Western Illinois where he amassed over 300 wins. He also served as a scout for the Toronto Raptors and Miami Heat in the NBA.

Head coach Earl Grant should have a full staff now, with Molinari joining Anthony Goins from Clemson and Chris Markwood of Northeastern. On paper this staff checks a lot of boxes for a first year head coach. They have two coaches that are young, and should do a great job on the recruiting trail. Then they added Molinari a veteran who has loads of experience.

Now that the staff is complete, expect the transfer portal and recruiting activity to pick up for the Eagles. With over 1250+ recruits in the portal, the staff will have plenty of options to fill multiple roles on the team.

