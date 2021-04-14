Locked on Boston College: New Balance & Boston College A Perfect Match

On today's show we look at two of the biggest topics that hit Chestnut Hill on Tuesday. The biggest news item was around the deal between Boston College and New Balance. This ten year deal will make the Boston based apparel company the outfitter for 30 of 31 BC teams. We look at the details of the deal, and why this could be the start of something special for BC athletics.

In our second segment we look at the reported hiring of Jim Molinari as the third assistant coach on Earl Grant's staff. What does he bring to the staff, and what is our overall thoughts on the staff now that it looks complete. Hear our analysis and thoughts.

Finally, with the NFL Draft around the corner we look at some recent busts that came out of Boston College. We talk about three in particular that would get the "bust" label. Hear our choices, and let us know if you disagree in the comment section below!

Listen to today's episode below.

