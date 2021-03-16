FootballBasketballRecruitingBaseballHockeyMaroon Gold+SI.com
Locked on Boston College: The Eagles Hired Who?

BC has a new head coach, and it is someone no one expected.
It's a big episode today as we talk about BC's newest head coach, Earl Grant. It's a name not many people were familiar with before Monday, but we are going to do our best to break down his career and what led him to Chestnut Hill. We look at Monday's news cycle, how the news broke and the reactions around his hire--which were largely negative/stunned. 

But beyond the disbelief of the name, what about what he brings to Boston College. We look at his time at Winthrop, Wichita State and Clemson as an assistant, his work as a recruiter and more. Finally, we talk about his time with College of Charleston where he took his squad to the NCAA tournament for the first time since 1999. We also talk about the build of his teams, and why he shares a lot of similarities to another coach people really wanted, Dennis Gates.

Finally, many of you wanted to know my opinion on the hire. I give you my reaction, plus my thoughts. This is an episode you won't want to miss. 

Listen below. And if you enjoy our podcast make sure to subscribe wherever you get your podcasts. Just look up Locked on Boston College to find the most current episodes (and some good old ones too!)



