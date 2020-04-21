BCBulletin
Purdue Transfer Matt Haarms Does Not Have Boston College in Final Three

A.J. Black

Boston College men's basketball did not make the Top 3 for much sought after center Matt Haarms per multiple reports online. 

This is a big blow for the Eagles, but not one that was completely unexpected. Last week when Haarms released his Top 10, BC was grouped with some very big programs, most of whom have had a lot of recent success. According to the article Haarms is down to Kentucky, BYU and Texas Tech. 

The graduate transfer from Purdue is a force down low, averaging 8.6 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.0 blocks this past season. Getting a physical presence like that at center, especially one that can play defense made Haarms a hot commodity. He chose to transfer after his role and minutes were diminished for the Boilermakers. 

Boston College now has a big hole at the center position. Christian's squad did not land possible target Evan Cole (Georgia Tech) who ended up committing to Utah Valley yesterday. They could ride it out next year with CJ Felder, Luka Krajlevic, and freshman Justin Vander Baan taking up the minutes. Or they could continue to scour the transfer portal and see if there are other big men that could fill that role. 

The Eagles have been active in the transfer portal this year, losing three players and gaining two. Julian Rishwain (San Francisco) Chris Herren Jr. (San Diego) and Jairus Hamilton (Maryland) have all transferred out of the program, while Rich Kelly (Quinnipiac) and Frederick Scott (Rider) have transferred in. 

BC Bulletin will keep you up to any BC men's basketball roster updates. 

