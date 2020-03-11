NCAA To Hold Tournaments Without Crowds, BC To Hold Classes Online

All over the news we have heard about the spread of the corona virus (COVID-19). The virus which has infected a handful, and is suspected in close to a 100 more in the United States has been closely watched by media, the government and the public. Fear of it's spread has impacted schools like UMass & Harvard who have moved classes online, the Ivy League which cancelled all spring sports, and now the NCAA has announced that all tournaments will be held without crowds

Per a release by NCAA President Mark Emmert:

Clearly this move was made to protect and prevent the spread of this virus. Many other bigger events like Coachella and South by Southwest have already been cancelled. Keeping the fans, players and staff safe is very important, and shrinking crowds to limit exposure has been a factor in all of these decisions.

For the men's basketball team this move really won't be much of a factor, unless BC goes on a historic run. But for the women's team who could make a tournament, and the men's hockey team that still has the Hockey East tournament and the NCAA tournament this is a big deal. They will be playing in front of a mostly empty arena as attendance will be held to limited family and essential staff.

Also, it was announced today as well that Boston College will be holding all of their classes virtually. Last night the UGBC wrote a strongly worded letter to administration about the lack of transparency about the issue, but in less than 24 hours the school responded. The letter written by President Father Leahy explained that all classes will be online until the end of the semester, all on residence halls will be vacated by Thursday at 9pm, and all campus academic events are cancelled as well.

The notice did not specify what would happen to athletes who play for teams like baseball, softball and lacrosse. Also it did not specify what would happen to on campus games like baseball and the spring football game.

We will keep you up to date with any news regarding the corona virus and it's impact on BC Athletics. Stay safe everyone.