Report: BC Men's Basketball Adding Former URI, Minnesota Timberwolves Guard as Graduate Assistant

Shortly after making five additional hires to fill out his support staff, first-year Boston College men’s basketball coach Luke Murray picked up former University of Rhode Island and Minnesota Timberwolves guard Jared Terrell as a graduate assistant for the Eagles.

The hiring was first reported by CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein on Monday morning.

Source: BC's Luke Murray will hire Boston native and former Rhode Island star Jared Terrell as a Graduate Assistant.



Terrell played for the Rams from 2014-18 and was a part of two back-to-back runs to the second round of the NCAA Tournament in 2017 and 2018 under Dan Hurley. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) August 31, 2026

At URI, the Weymouth, Mass., native and Brewster Academy product — he shared a backcourt with Donovan Mitchell and Devonte Graham in his time with the prep school — helped guide the Rams to back-to-back NCAA Tournament appearances in 2017 and 2018 under former head coach Dan Hurley. Murray was an assistant on Hurley’s staff at the time.

His sophomore year (2015-16), Terrell led the team in scoring at a clip of 13.6 points per game, along with steals (38). He ranked second in assists (82) and free-throw percentage (.750) as well.

During his junior campaign, Terrell became the 54th player in program history to join the 1,000-point club, achieving the honor with a 17-point performance against George Washington. He also combined for 27 points during the Rams’ two NCAA Tournament games that season, notching 12 in a win over Creighton and 15 in a second-round loss to Oregon.

As a senior, Terrell was named the Atlantic 10 Player of the Week twice, and he registered a career-high 32 points, including 10-for-10 shooting from the stripe, en route to a victory over No. 20 Seton Hall.

Terrell went undrafted in the 2018 NBA Draft but was signed by Minnesota to a two-way contract with the Iowa Wolves of the G League. He made his professional debut on Nov. 4, 2018, against the Portland Trailblazers, playing 21 minutes and notching four points off 1-of-8 shooting from the field.

After that season, Terrell took his talents overseas to Israel, where he played for Hapoel Eilat of the Israeli Premier League for a year. He then signed with Dnipro of the Ukrainian Basketball SuperLeague in 2020, followed by Turk Telekom of the Basketball Super League in January 2022, and back to Hapoel Eilat in August 2022.

With the addition of Terrell, BC now has two graduate assistants for the 2026-27 team. The other is Charlie Weisberg, who begins his career in Chestnut Hill fresh off his last season of college basketball playing for Skidmore College. Prior to Skidmore, Weisberg played two seasons at Loyola Marymount.

The Eagles open up regular-season play this season on Nov. 3 against Wagner after an exhibition matchup at MIT on Oct. 25. The dates for BC’s conference schedule has yet to be announced.

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