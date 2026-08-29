Boston College Football 2026 Record Predictions: Best, Worst Case and Personal Opinion

College football is finally here.

Less than a week from now, Boston College will be taking off from Logan Airport on a flight to southwest Ohio for a matchup against the Cincinnati Bearcats to kick off its 2026 campaign.

Following a 2-10 season, the worst in over a decade for the program, head coach Bill O’Brien made sweeping changes — both on and off the field — in an attempt to resurrect the type of positive momentum he saw in his first campaign on the Heights, in which BC went 7-6 with a bowl loss to Nebraska.

This consisted of bringing in over 25 transfer players, introducing a freshman class of over 20, hiring a new general manager who was a former standout wide receiver and return specialist for the program, and turning over roughly half of the coaching staff.

With 2026 fall training camp officially in the books, it’s time for some season record predictions, including a best-case scenario, a worst-case scenario, and my personal prediction.

Here it is:

Boston College Football 2026 Record Predictions

Best Case: 7-5, reach bowl game

Breakdown - In a best-case scenario, the Eagles start the year 3-0 with wins against the Bearcats, Rutgers, and Maine, which are all completely doable.

Cincinnati will be the toughest of the three with the road environment factored in, along with the fact that it’s the first week and BC will need to iron out its wrinkles on the fly. But the Bearcats also faced a myriad of changes this offseason, starting with the departure of quarterback Brendan Sorsby, who was one of the nation’s most efficient passers last season.

Only one of the next three (Virginia Tech) is a toss-up, so I’m giving the Eagles a win against the Hokies but suffering a road loss to SMU and a home defeat to Pitt, putting them at 4-2.

Both Georgia Tech and Duke, which are away games, are toss-ups as well, so I see BC going 1-1 in this best-case dilemma, taking its record to 5-3.

Then I give the Eagles wins against FSU and Syracuse with definite losses against Notre Dame and Miami, settling at a 7-5 final record and a bowl berth.

Worst Case: 2-10 (again)

Breakdown - Besides Maine, which is a guaranteed win in any type of scenario, I can’t exactly pinpoint the other triumph in this worst-case outline, but I doubt BC will fail to do poorer than last season, and it has been since 1978 since the program failed to win at least two games.

Cincinnati and Rutgers are both prime opportunities for that second dub, but the remainder of the schedule is a gauntlet of tough matchups — the Eagles have the 24th hardest schedule in FBS, according to ESPN’s Football Power Index (FPI).

If those first two contests result in losses, Duke, Georgia Tech, FSU, and Syracuse are BC’s best shots at another victory.

My Prediction: 5-7

Breakdown - I have the first game of the year as a loss, but it will be extremely close. It is virtually impossible to tell how this brand-new roster, quarterbacked by a player with no FBS experience, will perform out of the gates. Since it will be in foreign territory, I’m deciding to play it safe and award the Bearcats a win here.

But BC will capture back-to-back wins over the next two weeks, against Rutgers and Maine, to get over .500 heading into its first taste of ACC competition.

Rutgers might be favored by Vegas heading into the matchup, but the environment of this year’s Red Bandanna Game will be different — it is being played on the 25th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks under the lights — which I think makes the difference.

Out of the next three, I see losses to the Mustangs and the Panthers but a sneaky win over Virginia Tech riding off the momentum of a drilling of the Black Bears.

Like my worst-case scenario, I’m keeping the Notre Dame and Miami matchups, which are both on the road, as certified losses, but I think the Eagles are capable of going 2-2 across their tilts with Georgia Tech (home), Duke (away), FSU (home), and Syracuse (home). That takes us to 5-7 on the year, which means BC will miss a bowl game for a second straight season, leaving AD Blake James with a weighty decision of whether to seek new direction in the head-coaching department or not.

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