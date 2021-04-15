FootballBasketballRecruitingBaseballHockeyMaroon Gold+SI.com
Guard Rich Kelly Transfers To UMass

Former Boston College guard Rich Kelly will remain in the Northeast, and will play his final year of eligibility with UMass.
Former Boston College & Quinnipiac guard Rich Kelly has made his transfer choice. The Shelby, Connecticut native will be staying in the Northeast and transfer to UMass. 

Kelly, a graduate student transfer who played three seasons at Quinnipiac played a crucial role for the Eagles this past season. To begin the year he was one of the first players off the bench, and showed a tenacity for good shooting, especially from beyond the arc. By the end of the season, due to injuries and COVID-19 attrition, Kelly became a regular starter and one of the leading scorers on the team.

He finished the season averaging 11.0ppg while shooting 42% from the field, and 37% from three point range. Kelly's best game came in Boston College's lone ACC win of the season, when he dropped 27 points against Miami, while shooting 7-12 from three point range.

Kelly is the fourth Eagle to find a new home after entering the transfer portal this spring. Wynston Tabbs (ECU), Jay Heath (Arizona State) and CJ Felder (Florida) have all made their decisions. Kamari Williams has yet to decide yet, and currently remains in the transfer portal. 

