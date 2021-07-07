Steffon Mitchell Withdraws From Transfer Portal, Remains in NBA Draft

Former BC star will take his chances in the NBA Draft

Boston College forward Steffon Mitchell has reportedly withdrawn from the transfer portal, and will remain in the NBA Draft. Jon Rothstein reported the news on Twitter.

It has been a busy offseason for Mitchell, who entered the NBA Draft shortly after the season ended. From there he entered the transfer portal, where he reportedly had interest from schools like Minnesota, San Diego State and Utah. Today's news closes the circle on the power forward, who will officially end his collegiate career.

Mitchell, who played for Boston College was a consistent contributor for the Eagles during his time at Chestnut Hill. Known as a strong rebounder and defender, and a player who could do a little of everything, Mitchell, a Minnesota native finished 2020-21 with a career high in points per game (9.1). Not really known as an offensive threat, he still could hit a shot here and there, and had moments when he showcased a solid shot.

His rebounding dropped a bit this past season, but was still strong, averaging 7.1 rebounds per game, while averaging a block a game and 1.4 steals a game.

Based on mock drafts, at this point Mitchell would have to most likely be a 2nd round draft, or an undrafted free agent that could explore a future in the G-League or Europe. That could always change with workouts, or a possible combine invite. However, if overseas ends up being where he goes, he could still make a lucrative living like BC stars Tyrese Rice and Sean Marshall.

