Boston College Set to Play in Sunshine Slam in Daytona

Eagles have their multi team event, this one to be played in Daytona, Florida.

Boston College men's basketball officially announced their entry in a multi team tournament on Tuesday. The Eagles will play in the Sunshine Slam, along with Utah, Rhode Island and Air Force. New head coach Earl Grant's squad will face off against fellow new coach Craig Smith and the Utes in the opening matchup.

In addition to the bracketed games, Boston College will also play Holy Cross as part of the tournament. That game will be played at Conte Forum on Nov. 12. The Crusaders currently are tied for the most games against BC in Eagles history.

Boston College is still scheduled to play the University of Rhode Island earlier in the season, but with their addition to this MTE, BC and URI could play twice.

The 2021-22 men's basketball team will be led by new head coach Earl Grant who took over this offseason after the firing of Jim Christian. The former College of Charleston head coach will have basically an entirely new roster, only holding on to a few players from the past season. He has added multiple transfers from schools like Drexel (TJ Bickerstaff), Mississippi State (Quenten Post), and College of Charleston (Brevin Galloway) and three true freshmen (Kanye Jones, Jaeden Zackery and Devin McGlockton as well.

