Taylor Soule Named First Team All ACC

Boston College forward Taylor Soule was named All ACC today by the Blue Ribbon Panel and 15 ACC head coaches. Soule, a junior averaged 16.6 point (5th in the ACC) and 3.2 offensive rebounds per game (2nd in the ACC). Soule joined forward Emma Guy (2019-20) and Carolyn Swords (2008-09, 2009-10) as the only Boston College women’s basketball standouts to garner All-ACC First-Team accolades.

Last season Soule was named Most Improved Player in the ACC. This season she put in 29 points, a season high against UMass, and 27 points against Pittsburgh.

In addition to Soule, Marnelle Garraud a junior of Lynn (MA) was named to the ACC All Defensive team. With 2.12 steals per game, she leads the ACC in that category.

Boston College opens the 2021 ACC Tournament on Wednesday at 2 p.m. against Pitt. Tip-off is set for 2 p.m. with regional coverage on ACC RSNs, including NESN+ in Boston.

Photo courtesy of BCeagles.com