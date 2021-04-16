Boston College Basketball Lands Transfer Forward T.J. Bickerstaff

The Eagles added a forward to the roster, who has experience in the NCAA tournament.

Boston College men's basketball landed another transfer on Friday, adding Drexel forward T.J. Bickerstaff.

Bickerstaff, a sophomore 6-foot-9 power forward averaged 10.2 points and 5.2 boards per game for Drexel this past season and appeared in the NCAA Tournament. He had a season high 19 points in the season opener against Pitt. Given the NCAA transfer rules, and extra year of eligibility he should have three years to compete at Boston College.

His uncle J.B. Bickerstaff is the head coach of the Cleveland Cavaliers.

This addition gives Boston College some much needed length at the forward position. After losing both CJ Felder and Steffon Mitchell, and with James Karnik, Fred Scott and Andre Adams status unknown Boston College needed another big forward to pair with DeMarr Langford.

This is the second transfer for Boston College this off-season, joining Brevin Galloway, a guard from College of Charleston. The Eagles still have multiple spots to fill on the roster, so expect them to continue to be active in the transfer portal.

You May Also Enjoy:

Boston College Coaches React To New Balance Deal

Boston College & New Balance Deal More Than Just Shoes

Boston College Ranks 54th in ESPN's FPI

Commenting: To sign up for Discus our new commenting system, just use your Twitter, Facebook or email to register and you are in, very easy and quick to sign up! To find the find comment section just look below the Around the Web section below this article and get chatting! We would love to hear your thoughts and have you join our community!

Follow Us on Social Media:

Twitter: AJBlack_BC, @BulletinBC

Subscribe to Our Free Youtube Channel: Click Here