Boston College Ranks 54th in ESPN's FPI System

BC is right where they left off on the FPI ranking system, and ESPN sees improvement, but not a lot.

With spring football in full swing, the projections for next year are coming in from all corners of the media. ESPN has their FPI system that they describe as "a measure of team strength that is meant to be the best predictor of a team's performance going forward for the rest of the season. FPI represents how many points above or below average a team is. Projected results are based on 20,000 simulations of the rest of the season using FPI, results to date, and the remaining schedule." Earlier this week, the system put out their first rankings for the 2021 season.

For Boston College the FPI is usually very conservative. Last season, with their original schedule the FPI had BC going 5-7. This year, it's a little different with the calculations having BC as the 54th best team in the country, and projecting anywhere between 5.3 and 6.7 wins in 2021.

The FPI also gives the team a score, BC landed a 4.4 on the scale. This scale means "Football Power Index that measures team's true strength on net points scale; expected point margin vs average opponent on neutral field." Last year BC finished 54th in the country, with a 2.9 score (somehow they were several spots behind 4-7 Louisville, a team that BC beat).

Here are Boston College's opponents and where they fall on the FPI ranking system.

Opponent FPI Rating FPI Rank Colgate N/A N/A UMass -28.4 128 Temple -13 119 Missouri 7.9 34 Clemson 23.5 3 NC State 8.1 33 Louisville 6.3 42 Syracuse -2.7 80 Virginia Tech 10 28 Georgia Tech 3.8 61 Florida State 6.4 41 Wake Forest 7.5 37

Some surprises on here just looking at the numbers. Florida State is a borderline Top 25 team according to the system, which caught me off guard as they were a team in really rough shape in 2020.

You May Also Enjoy:

Boston College Coaches React To New Balance Deal

Boston College & New Balance Deal More Than Just Shoes

Boston College Reportedly Adds Jim Molinari To Staff

Commenting: To sign up for Discus our new commenting system, just use your Twitter, Facebook or email to register and you are in, very easy and quick to sign up! To find the find comment section just look below the Around the Web section below this article and get chatting! We would love to hear your thoughts and have you join our community!

Follow Us on Social Media:

Twitter: AJBlack_BC, @BulletinBC

Subscribe to Our Free Youtube Channel: Click Here

Facebook: Click Here