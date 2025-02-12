What's Different This Time for Boston College Against Notre Dame: Just a Minute
Boston College gets a chance to avenge a big loss earlier this season on Wednesday night when it hosts Notre Dame.
Last month, the Irish (10-13, 4-8 ACC) defeated Boston College 78-60 in South Bend, Ind. That result does help explain why Notre Dame is favored to beat the Eagles (10-13, 2-10 ACC) again. ESPN’s Matchup Predictor gives Notre Dame a 68.6 percent chance at winning, but things are different this time.
There are two things that make Wednesday’s game different. The obvious is where the game is being played. The Eagles are playing at home in Boston and every sports fan knows how much better teams tend to play at home than on the road.
Boston College is winless in true road games (0-6) but have posted a winning record in games played at Conte Forum, going 7-6 this season (the Eagles are 3-1 in neutral site games).
The other, less obvious thing that is different now is the hot hand of Donald Hand Jr.
The 6-foot, 5-inch sophomore guard scored 17 points against Notre Dame in the first meeting, but has been on fire in recent games.
Hand has averaged 26 points in the Eagles’ last four games, that included 26 against North Carolina, a career-high 31 against Florida State, 19 against Louisville and 28 in the triple overtime loss to Syracuse. He’s made 33 field goals, including 19 three-pointers. He’s the fifth Boston College ever to score 100 or more points a four-game stretch.
If Hand continues to play like he has, the Eagles will have a good chance at stealing the Irish’s pot of gold.