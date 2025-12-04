Shots From Boston College Men's Basketball's Home Loss to LSU: Photo Gallery

After a strong second-half performance to force overtime against the LSU Tigers, the Eagles ultimately lost their momentum down the stretch and fell 78-69. Here's how the ACC/SEC Challenge thriller looked from behind the lens:

1. Chase Forte Hypes Up the Eagles

Chase Forte hypes up the team before a game against LSU at Conte Forum on Dec. 3, 2025. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Boston College men's basketball guard Chase Forte hypes up the Eagles ahead of an ACC/SEC Challenge matchup against LSU.

2. The Boston College Starting Five

The Boston College men's basketball starting five sit together before lineup announcements at Conte Forum on Dec. 3, 2025. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

The Boston College men's basketball starting five sit together ahead of player introductions.

3. Caleb Steger Taunts the LSU Bench

Caleb Steger taunts LSU's bench after scoring a three-point shot at Conte Forum on Dec. 3, 2025. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Boston College men's basketball guard Caleb Steger taunts the LSU bench after scoring a three-point shot. The freshman recorded a career-high 11 points, scoring three of his five attempts from behind the arc.

4. Boden Kapke Drops the Hammer

Boden Kapke dunks in the first half against LSU at Conte Forum on Dec. 3, 2025. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Boston College men's basketball center Boden Kapke dunks in the first half. The junior tallied 12 points in the contest, with half of his points coming from three-point attempts.

5. Donald Hand Jr. Attempts a Layup

Donald Hand Jr. attempts a layup against LSU at Conte Forum on Dec. 3, 2025. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Boston College men's basketball guard Donald Hand Jr. attempts to score a contested layup. The loss did not stop the redshirt junior from posting his seventh double-digit scoring effort of the season.

6. Bringing the Payne

Fred Payne dunks in the first half against LSU at Conte Forum on Dec. 3, 2025. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Boston College men's basketball guard Fred Payne dunks on a fast break in the first half. The redshirt sophomore led the Eagles in playing time with 40 minutes on the court.

7. Donald Hand Jr. Rushes to the Rim

Donald Hand Jr. rushes to the rim against LSU at Conte Forum on Dec. 3, 2025. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Boston College men's basketball guard Donald Hand Jr. rushes past LSU guard Max Mackinnon.

8. Jayden Hastings Tries to Get Open

Jayden Hastings attempts to get open against LSU at Conte Forum on Dec. 3, 2025. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Boston College men's basketball forward Jayden Hastings boxes out an LSU player to get open. The redshirt sophomore put on an impressive defensive performance, leading the Eagles with four blocks and ten rebounds.

9. Fred Payne Scores From the Corner

Fred Payne scores a three-point attempt at Conte Forum on Dec. 3, 2025. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Boston College men's basketball guard Fred Payne scores a three-point shot from the corner position.

10. The Eagles Lead!

Jayden Hastings scores a layup in the second half against LSU at Conte Forum on Dec. 3, 2025. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Boston College men's basketball forward Jayden Hastings scores a layup to put the Eagles ahead in the second half.

11. Luka Toews for Three!

Luka Toews celebrates after scoring a three-point shot against LSU at Conte Forum on Dec. 3, 2025. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Boston College men's basketball guard Luka Toews celebrates after scoring a three-point shot in the second half. The sophomore led the Eagles in scoring with 14 points on 6/11 shooting.

12. Caleb Steger Celebrates

Caleb Steger celebrates at Conte Forum on Dec. 3, 2025. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Boston College men's basketball guard Caleb Steger celebrates during the second half.

13. Luka Toews Protects the Ball

Luka Toews defends the ball from Dedan Thomas Jr. at Conte Forum on Dec. 3, 2025. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Boston College men's basketball guard Luka Toews keeps the ball away from LSU guard Dedan Thomas Jr. while searching for an open teammate.

14. Jayden Hastings Fights for a Rebound

Jayden Hastings boxes out LSU players for a rebound at Conte Forum on Dec. 3, 2025. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Boston College men's basketball forward Jayden Hastings battles with LSU players for a rebound.

