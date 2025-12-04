Shots From Boston College Men's Basketball's Home Loss to LSU: Photo Gallery
In this story:
After a strong second-half performance to force overtime against the LSU Tigers, the Eagles ultimately lost their momentum down the stretch and fell 78-69. Here's how the ACC/SEC Challenge thriller looked from behind the lens:
1. Chase Forte Hypes Up the Eagles
Boston College men's basketball guard Chase Forte hypes up the Eagles ahead of an ACC/SEC Challenge matchup against LSU.
2. The Boston College Starting Five
The Boston College men's basketball starting five sit together ahead of player introductions.
3. Caleb Steger Taunts the LSU Bench
Boston College men's basketball guard Caleb Steger taunts the LSU bench after scoring a three-point shot. The freshman recorded a career-high 11 points, scoring three of his five attempts from behind the arc.
4. Boden Kapke Drops the Hammer
Boston College men's basketball center Boden Kapke dunks in the first half. The junior tallied 12 points in the contest, with half of his points coming from three-point attempts.
5. Donald Hand Jr. Attempts a Layup
Boston College men's basketball guard Donald Hand Jr. attempts to score a contested layup. The loss did not stop the redshirt junior from posting his seventh double-digit scoring effort of the season.
6. Bringing the Payne
Boston College men's basketball guard Fred Payne dunks on a fast break in the first half. The redshirt sophomore led the Eagles in playing time with 40 minutes on the court.
7. Donald Hand Jr. Rushes to the Rim
Boston College men's basketball guard Donald Hand Jr. rushes past LSU guard Max Mackinnon.
8. Jayden Hastings Tries to Get Open
Boston College men's basketball forward Jayden Hastings boxes out an LSU player to get open. The redshirt sophomore put on an impressive defensive performance, leading the Eagles with four blocks and ten rebounds.
9. Fred Payne Scores From the Corner
Boston College men's basketball guard Fred Payne scores a three-point shot from the corner position.
10. The Eagles Lead!
Boston College men's basketball forward Jayden Hastings scores a layup to put the Eagles ahead in the second half.
11. Luka Toews for Three!
Boston College men's basketball guard Luka Toews celebrates after scoring a three-point shot in the second half. The sophomore led the Eagles in scoring with 14 points on 6/11 shooting.
12. Caleb Steger Celebrates
Boston College men's basketball guard Caleb Steger celebrates during the second half.
13. Luka Toews Protects the Ball
Boston College men's basketball guard Luka Toews keeps the ball away from LSU guard Dedan Thomas Jr. while searching for an open teammate.
14. Jayden Hastings Fights for a Rebound
Boston College men's basketball forward Jayden Hastings battles with LSU players for a rebound.
Read More:
John Sexton is a sports photographer with over three years of experience whose work has been used by organizations including the University of Michigan and Inside Lacrosse. While studying political science and finance at Boston College, he works as a photographer for WZBC Sports, a student-run radio station dedicated to covering BC Athletics. John is also the managing editor of The Shot Magazine, which reports on leagues including the MLS, PLL, and NCAA. He joined Boston College Eagles On SI in 2025. His work can also be found at www.shotsbysexton.com.