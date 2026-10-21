Why the Return of Boston College Basketball's Providence Rivalry Means More Than You Think

If one were to take a brief glance at the breakdown of all-time matchups played between the Boston College men’s basketball program and Providence, one figure in particular would stand out.

Since the start of the current decade, the 2020s, the Eagles and the Friars have only played each other once, with the matchup coming during the 2024 NIT Tournament Round of 32, in which BC got the best of its Northeast foe 62-57.

The decades before that, however, tell a much different story.

In the 2010s, the two programs played a total of 10 times, evenly splitting those matchups 5-5. In the 2000s, they played 15 times.

And in the two decades prior to that, the 1990s and 1980s, there were a total of 20 matchups played between each.

The most significant reason for this change is that BC moved conferences in 2005 from the Big East, which Providence is still a league member of, to the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC), where it has been ever since.

But another notable factor is that Providence has simply been a more competitive program than BC since the start of the 2010s, which is exactly when matchups between the two schools became scarcer.

It appears as though this will not be the case moving forward.

According to CBS Sports college basketball insider Jon Rothstein, the BC-Providence rivalry will return in the near future, as the two programs have scheduled a home-and-home series starting next season at Conte Forum, followed by a return game in 2028-29 at Amica Mutual Pavilion, the home of the Friars.

NEWS: Boston College and Providence will start a home-and-home series at Conte Forum during the 2027-28 season, according to multiple sources.



Return game at Amica Mutual Pavilion in 2028-29.



CC: @247Sports, @CBSSportsCBB.https://t.co/5B1c9qpep2 — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) October 21, 2026

While this could seem like basic news to some, the fact of the matter is that Providence would have likely continued to refrain from scheduling matchups with the Eagles until it saw a change in the direction of the program, which is exactly the type of impact new head coach Luke Murray has brought to the Heights only months into his tenure.

It also speaks to the school’s newfound commitment to investing in the program, which is evidently — and progressively — being done in a far more significant manner than in the past, particularly during Earl Grant’s tenure.

In order to bring the former UConn assistant coach to Chestnut Hill, Mass., in the first place, Boston College needed to accommodate his position with the resources suitable for maintaining a competitive standard in this day and age of college athletics, and his hiring was a testament to that commitment.

In fact, CBS Sports published an article Wednesday morning with figures that broke down roster values and spending tiers for the 2026-27 season, and BC landed in the tier of $5-7 million.

The other schools in that tier consisted of Wake Forest, Notre Dame, Colorado, Kansas State, Washington, Georgia Tech, and Stanford.

That wasn’t all, as the article stated that BC is planning on nearly doubling that amount in quick order.

“Boston College was able to juice its bank account to the top end of this range [$5-7 million] under first-year coach Luke Murray. The plan is for the Eagles to nearly double their funds by next spring.”

Looking back at just the past few weeks, the recent signings of 2027 commits Tre Keith, a four-star combo guard, and Elijah Perez, another top-150 recruit in the nation, provide additional context to the state of the program currently, and just how far it has come in such a short period.

That state would be one of legitimate, promising growth.

Follow us on Twitter/X, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, and Tiktok for the latest Boston College news.