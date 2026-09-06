Luke Murray Era Recruiting in Full Effect As Eagles Land Four Star Combo Guard Tre Keith

A new era of Boston College basketball is underway.

Fans already knew that was the case when BC hired former UConn assistant coach Luke Murray, who served as Dan Hurley’s right-hand man for back-to-back national championship runs with the Huskies, this summer.

Murray then went on a rampant tear in the transfer-portal game, signing basically a brand-new roster barring one from the Earl Grant saga — forward Jack Bailey, a 6-foot-10, 225-pound redshirt freshman out of New York, N.Y., and a product of Blair Academy.

But a recruiting addition on Friday confirmed that a shift was truly in place, as the Eagles landed a commitment from four-star (247Sports) guard Tre Keith from Atlanta, Ga., who is rated the No. 45 overall player in the class of 2027, according to the site.

The 6-foot-3 Tri-Cities High School and AE5 AAU combo guard is the highest-rated recruit in the modern, recruiting-database era for the program, and it only took Murray a few months into his tenure for him to make something as significant as this happen.

“Keith is a throwback style lead guard, who plays like he grew up in the park, and not in the era of trainers,” 247Sports director of basketball scouting Adam Finkelstein wrote of Keith. “He has a natural cadence and instinctive feel with the ball, even if he’s not always polished with his decision-making. Similarly, he’s not a pure shooter, but makes more shots than you’d expect, especially off the dribble.”

Keith listed BC in his top six schools back in late July, along with several other ACC programs such as Clemson, Virginia Tech, and Georgia Tech. Mississippi State and Saint Louis were the other two options.

He took his official visit to Chestnut Hill, Mass., this past weekend, however, and it clearly made the difference, as he announced his commitment one day later.

This summer, Keith was one of the most efficient scorers on the 3SSB AAU circuit, averaging 20.3 points per game and 1.09 points scored per possession on 47/42/73 shooting, along with five rebounds and three assists.

“Above all else, Keith is a playmaker,” Finkelstein wrote. “He plays with pace, rarely gets sped up, and has a definite rhythm to his handle. He doesn’t always blow right by his defender, but he’s low to the ground, shifty, and able to utilize his change of pace to get into the lane. Similarly, he’s rarely above the rim in traffic, but has terrific body control and an ability to contort his body in mid-air to finish around the rim.”

He continued: “While he needs to value the ball more, there are flashes of definite floor vision and creation for others, in a variety of different contexts. His shooting mechanics are far from natural. His release is abridged and more of a quick flick from above his head, but with soft natural touch that allows him to make pull-ups and rhythm catch-and-shoot threes.”

The Eagles open up play for the 2026-27 season on Oct. 25 against MIT.

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