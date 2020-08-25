Wynston Tabbs Expected To Be Cleared For Fall Practice

Boston College guard Wynston Tabbs is expected to be cleared and ready to practice this fall according to a report by CBS writer Jon Rothstein.

Tabbs came to Boston College as a three star recruit out Suitland, Maryland. He missed the entire 2019-20 season after having surgery on his left knee. In 2018-19 as a true freshman he impressed many with his play, averaging 13.4 points per game, along with 3.9 rebounds per game. His season ended in late January due to an injury to that same knee.

He is expected to return as the starting guard for Jim Christian's squad. What remains to be seen is if the coaches puts him at the point or move sophomore Jay Heath there. Last season Heath was primarily the shooting guard. On top of the pair of presumed starters, the Eagles also have transfer guards Rich Kelly (Quinnipiac) and Makai Ashton Langford (Providence) who will both be battling for minutes as well.

When Boston College will begin practice remains to be seen. According to reports it sounds like the starting date will be determined when the league makes it decisions in mid-September. Like football there will be multiple options on the table including delaying the start, pushing it to the beginning of 2021, or starting the season on time.

BC Bulletin will be providing full coverage of the college basketball season, and updates whenever they come.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter - @BostonCollegeSI and AJ Black at @AJBlack_BC.