Boston College Baseball Ready to Start 2026 Season: The Rundown

Boston College baseball will begin its 2026 season in Puerto Rico on Friday night. The Eagles will open the campaign against Seton Hall before taking on Houston and Washington.

BC is coming off a 2025 season in which it finished with a 28-29 record. The Eagles held a 11-19 tally in ACC play.

Seton Hall finished its 2025 season by going 24-30 and 10-11 in the Big East.

The pitching matchup will feature BC's A.J. Colarusso and Seton Hall's Steven Svenson, the Big East Preseason Pitcher of the Year.

The Eagles will look to start off the new campaign with a win.

2️⃣4️⃣ Hours till it’s go time pic.twitter.com/l6k9upeWAi — Boston College Baseball (@BCBirdBall) February 13, 2026

The Rundown: Friday Feb. 13, 2026:

Boston College men's basketball forward Aidan Shaw was named to the CollegeSLAM Dunk Contest Watch List on Thursday afternoon. Shaw is currently averaging 3.8 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks in 25.7 minutes per game. He's rocked the rim and has had some real highlight plays during his first year with the Eagles.

Showtime Shaw 🍿



Aidan Shaw has been named to the @CollegeSLAM Dunk Contest Watch List! pic.twitter.com/czPFImMbtq — BC Men's Basketball (@BCMBB) February 12, 2026

Boston College men's hockey graduates Matt Boldy and Noah Hanifin kicked off their Olympic campaign on Thursday against Latvia. The Americans took a 5-1 opening win in the preliminary round on the back of Brock Nelson's two goals. They'll be back in action on Saturday against Demark.

Best of luck to Matt Boldy and Noah Hanifin as Olympic play gets underway today!#OlympiansMadeHere pic.twitter.com/j8AEo7JVjE — BC Men's Hockey (@BC_MHockey) February 12, 2026

Boston College football will host two class of 2027 prospects on official visits, cornerback Jett Watson from Grayson High School (GA.) and running back Xavier Bala from St. Anthony's High School (N.Y.) The Eagles currently have five commits in their 2027 high school class.

Boston College Football Set to Host Two Class of 2027 Prospects (@XavierBala14, @1jettwatson) on Official Visits.https://t.co/VrpSEzvuac — Boston College Eagles On SI (@BostonCollegeSI) February 12, 2026

Boston College Eagles Thursday Scores:

Softball: Boston College 4, Kansas 2 | Box Score | Recap

Women's Basketball: Florida State 85, Boston College 76

Boston College Eagles Friday Schedule:

Softball: Boston College vs. DePaul, 9:00 a.m. ET | Live Stats | Preview

Softball: Boston College vs. Yale, 2:00 p.m. ET | Live Stats | Preview

Lacrosse: Boston College vs. No. 16 Notre Dame, 4:00 p.m. ET | Watch | Live Stats

Women's Hockey: Boston College vs. Providence, 6:00 p.m. ET | Watch | Live Stats

Men's Hockey: Boston College at Merrimack, 7:00 p.m. ET | Watch | Live Stats | Preview

Baseball: Boston College vs. Seton Hall, 7:30 p.m. ET | Watch | Live Stats | Preview

Countdown to Boston College baseball's season opener:

Today's the day!

Boston College Quote of the Day:

[On recruiting] "It's very difficult to climb up, and you can go back in a second."

- Sarah Behn

We'll Leave You With This:

Heights Hockey Rewind | The Beanpot pic.twitter.com/uheYBroExh — BC Men's Hockey (@BC_MHockey) February 12, 2026

Check Us Out On:

Follow us on....

Read More: