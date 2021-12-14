'22 Heisman Odds Include Phil Jurkovec

The online betting site Betonline.ag has released their VERY early '22 Heisman odds, and Boston College quarterback Phil Jurkovec is listed. The Notre Dame transfer, who recently announced his return to the Eagles for the '22 season is listed as 40/1 odds.

Here are the other players that have odds:

Odds to Win Heisman Trophy 2022

Bryce Young 13/4

CJ Stroud 5/1

Spencer Rattler 7/1

Caleb Williams 12/1

Tyler Van Dyke 12/1

Kenneth Walker III 14/1

TreVeyon Henderson 16/1

Bijan Robinson 18/1

JT Daniels 18/1

DJ Uiagalelei 22/1

Will Anderson Jr 25/1

Quinn Ewers 28/1

Sam Hartman 28/1

Blake Corum 40/1

Braelon Allen 40/1

Cade McNamara 40/1

Devin Leary 40/1

Grayson McCall 40/1

Hendon Hooker 40/1

Jake Heaner 40/1

Jaxson Dart 40/1

Kennedy Brooks 40/1

Mohamed Ibrahim 40/1

Phil Jurkovec 40/1

Will Rogers 40/1

Anthony Richardson 50/1

Cade Klubnik 50/1

Jordan Addison 50/1

KJ Jefferson 50/1

Malik Cunningham 50/1

Sean Tucker 50/1

Collin Oliver 66/1

Will Shipley 66/1

Jurkovec, had a disappointing '21 season after fracturing his hand/wrist in the second game of the season. He ended up missing eight games because of the injury, and returned with much fanfare against Virginia Tech, a game he was instrumental in helping to win. He had a massive game against Georgia Tech, finishing with five touchdowns and being named ACC quarterback of the week. He however finished the season on a poor note, struggling against Florida State and Wake Forest, throwing for only 19 yards in the finale.

Join our forum to talk BC football, basketball, hockey and recruiting! Become part of our BC Bulletin message board and forum. It is a free way to comment on our posts, and interact with other Boston College fans and alumni. Make sure to sign up and become a member. Click here to join today!

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook and following on us on Twitter.

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter: @BulletinBC, @AJBlack_BC