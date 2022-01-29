Skip to main content

LB Isaiah Graham Mobley Invited to '22 NFL Combine

The first Eagle to be named to the event has been announced.

Boston College linebacker Isaiah Graham Mobley is the first Eagle to officially announce that he has accepted an invitation to the 2022 NFL Draft Combine in Indianapolis. 

Graham Mobley, a graduate student transfer from Temple, played in nine games for the Eagles the past season at middle linebacker, opposite Kam Arnold. During his time with BC, the King of Prussia, PA native was responsible for 52 tackles (34 solo), and a quarterback hurry. He missed three games due to injury, and was replaced by true freshman Bryce Steele in those games. Vinny DePalma also played a major role at linebacker throughout the season.  

Between his time with the Eagles and Owls, Mobley amassed 203 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, five sacks, three fumble recoveries and one forced fumble. Injuries during his final two seasons with the Owls forced him to miss games in both seasons. 

The 2022 NFL Draft Combine will be held from March 1 through March 7th at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. The workouts and events will all be shown on the NFL Network. 

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Join our forum to talk BC football, basketball, hockey and recruiting! Become part of our BC Bulletin message board and forum. It is a free way to comment on our posts, and interact with other Boston College fans and alumni. Make sure to sign up and become a member. Click here to join today!

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook and following on us on Twitter.

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter: @BulletinBC, @AJBlack_BC

isaiahgrahammobley
Football

LB Isaiah Graham Mobley Invited to '22 NFL Combine

13 seconds ago
Comment
kobaywhite
Football

Boston College 2022 Football Roster Tracker

1 hour ago
Comment
helmet
Recruiting

Boston College First ACC Offer for California '23 WR Mikey Matthews

23 hours ago
Comment
Member Exclusive
ZionJohnson
Podcast

Morning Bulletin: Senior Bowl Week Preview

Jan 28, 2022
Comment
JokerHarris
Recruiting

'22 DB Robert Harris Visiting Boston College This Weekend

Jan 27, 2022
Comment
JeffHafley
Recruiting

Recruiting Needs For The 2023 Class: Offense Edition

Jan 27, 2022
Comment
USATSI_17568862_168388155_lowres
Basketball

BC Hangs With UNC, But Late Drought Dooms Eagles 58-47

Jan 26, 2022
Comment
USATSI_17474042_168388155_lowres
Basketball

Boston College vs. UNC: Final Thoughts & Predictions

Jan 26, 2022
Comment
Tem Lukabu Press Conference Boston College
Basketball

Notre Dame Reportedly Interested in Tem Lukabu For Open Defensive Coordinator Position

Jan 26, 2022
Comment