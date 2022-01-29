LB Isaiah Graham Mobley Invited to '22 NFL Combine

The first Eagle to be named to the event has been announced.

Boston College linebacker Isaiah Graham Mobley is the first Eagle to officially announce that he has accepted an invitation to the 2022 NFL Draft Combine in Indianapolis.

Graham Mobley, a graduate student transfer from Temple, played in nine games for the Eagles the past season at middle linebacker, opposite Kam Arnold. During his time with BC, the King of Prussia, PA native was responsible for 52 tackles (34 solo), and a quarterback hurry. He missed three games due to injury, and was replaced by true freshman Bryce Steele in those games. Vinny DePalma also played a major role at linebacker throughout the season.

Between his time with the Eagles and Owls, Mobley amassed 203 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, five sacks, three fumble recoveries and one forced fumble. Injuries during his final two seasons with the Owls forced him to miss games in both seasons.

The 2022 NFL Draft Combine will be held from March 1 through March 7th at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. The workouts and events will all be shown on the NFL Network.

