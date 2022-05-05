Projecting Boston College's NFL Draft Class of 2023

The 2022 NFL Draft has come and gone, with Boston College only placing one player in the league via the NFL Draft. Guard Zion Johnson was drafted by the Los Angeles Chargers with the 17th overall pick in the first round. While the number of draft picks was certainly disappointing, the 2023 class has the potential to place multiple Boston College players in the NFL. Here are some of the players available and their very early projections.

Quarterback Phil Jurkovec After returning from injury could Jurkovec become a premium pick?

2021 was not kind for the Notre Dame transfer, who ended up with a hand injury in the second game of the season. Jurkovec ended up returning for the final four games, but as he and Jeff Hafley explained was playing around 50%. However, there is a lot to like about the senior's potential at the NFL level. He has size, mobility and the arm that will be very attractive to multiple NFL teams who are looking to draft a quarterback. At this point most mock drafts have Jurkovec going in the first round, but a healthy productive season will be a must. But if he can put together a strong season, look for the 6-5 quarterback to shoot up draft boards. Projected: First Round

Zay Flowers - Wide Receiver The speedster could be one of the elite at his position in 2022.

Flowers is back with his quarterback Phil Jurkovec, and will look to put up better numbers than he did in 2021--when it was tough for backup Dennis Grosel to get him the ball. But he has elite speed, elusiveness that are going to be very attractive for NFL teams looking to build their wide receiving corps. A big season with video game numbers could open a lot of scouts eyes, expect Zay Flowers to be challenging for a first round grade in 2023. Projected Draft: Late 1st Round.

Christian Mahogany- Offensive Guard Could the New Jersey native be the next offensive line in the NFL?

If you were to ask Christian Mahogany, he believes he will be the best guard in college football next season. And the stats aren't that far behind. He has experience in a multitude of schemes, something that will be attractive for NFL teams. If he continues to develop under new offensive line coach Dave Deguglielmo, he could be a name that sky rockets up the boards. A big year could mean an early draft grade for the rising junior. Projected Draft: 2nd Round

Cornerback Josh DeBerry The physical corner could be very attractive for NFL teams

DeBerry brings a skill set that should immediately put him in the conversation for a second day draft grade. A physical cornerback who can be lined up all over the field, either on the outside or as the nickelback. He has the "violence" that will make him someone NFL teams will go after, probably just after the run on elite corners. Projected Grade: Third Round

Jaiden Woodbey - Defensive Back The FSU transfer could be heading towards a big season

Woodbey is an intriguing name to watch heading into the 2022 season. He has versatility to line up as a linebacker or safety, and that could help him be seen with value heading into the draft. He has good speed and instincts, and with a big season could be someone that NFL teams look at. Projected Grade: 5th Round

Other Names to Watch: These are players that could be drafted, later in the draft, or end up on a team on a UDFA deal. Of course strong

Jaelen Gill- Wide Receiver. The Ohio State transfer certainly has the skill set to jump onto draft boards, especially in the later later rounds. Will need to have a big year, which of course is possible with a healthy Phil Jurkovec and Flowers taking most of the attention.

Elijah Jones- Cornerback. Had a very strong 2021 season, with a strong 2022 season he could easily be someone that rises up the draft boards.

Alec Sinkfield- Running Back. Great speed, but will need to have to show a bit more in 2022. Has versatility in the return game which will give him a bit more added value.

Marcus Valdez- Defensive End. The Eagles defensive end has been one of the highest rated PFF ends in the conference the best two seasons. The biggest concerns will be his size, at 5'11, he is undersized for an NFL defensive end.

Chibueze Onwuka- Defensive Tackle. Same size issues that Valdez has, Onwuka has been productive on the field. Coming back from a pretty significant injury.

Vinny DePalma- Linebacker. Productive linebacker, but is a bit undersized as well compared to the prototypical NFL linebacker.

