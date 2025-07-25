2025 Boston College Eagles Position Preview: Quarterbacks
Boston College’s quarterback situation has made many headlines in the last 365 days.
Going into 2024, the Eagles had Thomas Castellanos at the helm with Jacobe Robinson and Grayson James behind him.
However, after a rough season from Castellanos and James returning to full strength after a rotator cuff injury, he moved up the depth chart to backup and eventually earned the starting role in November of 2024.
James finished out the year as the starter and amassed 1,281 all-purpose yards and nine total touchdowns in six games which included five starts.
Now, with less than one week to go until training camp, Boston College’s quarterback position is still wide open.
Eagles head coach Bill O’Brien shared that he has yet to make a decision on who will be the starter against Fordham on Aug. 30 and that he will decide during camp.
The battle will be between James and Dylan Lonergan, who transferred from Alabama during the offseason.
“I think we’ll make a determination in the camp,” said O’Brien at ACC Football Kickoff. “We do a good job at balancing out the reps... These guys have had a million reps, Grayson and Dylan, and it’s been good. I think over the course of time, I’ll make a determination when I feel like the team’s ready and these guys are ready and we’ll go with it. But we have a very strong quarterback room which I think is a good thing and we’re excited about that.”
Although James has more in-game experience, Lonergan has many qualities of a top tier quarterback and was a highly touted prospect both on the recruiting trail and as a transfer.
Freshman Shaker Reisig will be the third-string quarterback for the Eagles this year.
Projected Starting Lineup:
- Grayson James or Dylan Lonergan
- Shaker Reisig
Other QBs: Jake Coniglio, Enzo Arjona, Shane Hanafin
Grayson James- Redshirt Senior, 6-3, 226 lbs
James is entering his second season at Boston College. In 2024, he appeared in six games which included five starts and went 106-of-166 for 1,202 yards, six touchdowns, and two interceptions. He also had 37 rush attempts for 79 yards and three touchdowns.
Dylan Lonergan- Redshirt Sophomore, 6-2, 215 lbs
Lonergan is entering his first season in Chestnut Hill after transferring from Alabama in December. He saw time in three games for the Crimson Tide and went 7-of-8 for 35 yards and had two rush attempts for 21 yards.
Shaker Reisig- Freshman, 6-0, 188 lbs
Reisig is starting his collegiate career. He was a part of Boston College’s 27-member 2025 class. As a prospect, he was rated as a three-star and ranked No. 1,060 nationally, No. 60 in quarterbacks, and No. 20 in the state of Okla., according to 247Sports Composite.
Jake Coniglio- Freshman, 6-1, 201 lbs
Coniglio is starting his college career. He committed to Boston College on Aug. 12, 2024, as a PWO.
Enzo Arjona- Redshirt Junior, 6-0, 205 lbs
Arjona is entering his first season with the Eagles after transferring from Marist. In 2024, he appeared in three games and went 46-of-77 for 320 yards, two touchdowns, and six interceptions.
Shane Hanafin- Redshirt Junior, 6-1, 201 lbs
Hanafin is entering his fourth year with the program. He did not appear in a game in 2024.