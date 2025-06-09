2025 Boston College Football Early Opponent Preview, Week 1: Fordham
Boston College’s first year with head coach Bill O’Brien saw improvement and growth within the program in 2024.
The team notched its first seven-win regular season since 2018, but failed to find an eighth after losing to Nebraska in the Pinstripe Bowl 20-15 back in December which cemented its 7-6 overall record.
The Eagles will try to improve on last season in 2025 and that quest starts with a home game against the Fordham Rams on Aug. 30 inside Alumni Stadium.
Let’s take a look at the matchup.
Offense
Boston College enters the 2025 season with last year’s end of season leader at the helm in quarterback Grayson James. James earned the starting job in November, replacing former quarterback Thomas Castellanos, who was benched and left the program. James might find himself in a battle this summer with Alabama transfer QB Dylan Lonergan, who joined the program in December.
As for weapons, the Eagles lost their top two running backs in Kye Robichaux and Treshaun Ward (both eligibility), but returned two guys who stepped up when needed, Jordan McDonald and Turbo Richard.
Boston College’s top two receivers, Lewis Bond and Reed Harris, are both back for the upcoming season while Jeremiah Franklin and Alabama transfer Ty Lockwood will lead the tight end room.
Fordham starting quarterback Jack Capaldi is back for the Rams after taking over the starting job last year after CJ Montes suffered an injury. In 2024, he went 124-of-250 (49.6%) for 1,573 yards, eight touchdowns, and ten interceptions.
Capaldi will have to try and find some new weapons, however, as the team lost its star running back Julius Loughridge to South Dakota State via the transfer portal and its top two wide receivers, Cole Thornton and Mekai Felton, both due to eligibility.
Defense
The Eagles lost their consensus First-Team All-American Donovan Ezeiruaku, who was drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in the second round of the NFL Draft in April, but are returning three of their top four defenders, linebacker Daveon Crouch and defensive backs Carter Davis and KP Price.
In 2024, the trio combined for 214 total tackles with Price leading the group and the team with 85. All three are expected to be big time playmakers on the defensive side of the ball.
On the other hand, Fordham will be looking for players to step up as the team lost its top four tacklers in linebackers Mike Courtney and Jackson Barletta, defensive lineman Matt Jaworski, and defensive back Nahil Perkins.
The Rams’ best player on the defense that returned this season is sophomore linebacker Jaylen Dawson, who tallied 52 total tackles (30 solo and 22 assisted), 5.5 tackles for loss, three pass breakups, one sack, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery.
Schedule
The contest marks the season opener for both programs. Fordham will be starting its 2025 campaign on the road for the fifth straight season while Boston College will be starting its year at home for the first time since 2023.
Outlook
For this game, Boston College has the higher chance to come out with a victory. The Eagles are a stronger team and have multiple key players returning as well as a Top 60 recruiting class and 17 transfers. With Fordham losing a majority of its best players from 2024, it will be hard for the Rams to pull off the upset.
Fordham at Boston College:
Boston College Eagles On SI takes a long look at each of the Eagles upcoming opponents this season, including their opener against the Fordham Rams on Aug. 30.
The Game
Date: Aug. 30, 2025
Time: 2 p.m. ET
TV: ACCNX
Location: Alumni Stadium, Chestnut Hill, Mass.
Series: Boston College leads the all-time series 14-11-2.
The Team
Head Coach: Joe Conlin
Offensive Coordinator: Art Asselta
Defensive Coordinator: Allen Gant
2024 Record: 2-10
Players to Watch: QB Jack Capaldi, K Bennett Henderson, P Will Haslett, LB Jaylen Dawson
Top Newcomer: OT Jaxon Taylor
The School
Location: New York, New York
Founded: 1841
Enrollment: 16,556
Nickname: The Rams
Colors: Maroon and White
Mascot: The Ram
The Program
Last Time Beat Boston College: 1951
Last Time Won Patriot League: 2014
National Championships: None
Playoff Appearances: None
Conference Championships: 3- 2002, 2007, and 2014
Bowl Appearances: 2- Cotton Bowl in 1940 and Sugar Bowl in 1941. 1-1 record
Last Time Didn’t Play in a Bowl: 2024
Heisman Trophies: None
2025 NFL Draft Picks: None
Last 4 Recruiting Class Rankings: 2025- No. 221, 2024- No. 201, 2023- No. 188, 2022- No. 226
Schedule
Aug. 30: at Boston College
Sept. 6: vs. Monmouth
Sept. 13: at Stony Brook
Sept. 20: at Colgate
Sept. 27: vs. Holy Cross
Oct. 4: at Lafayette College
Oct. 18: Dartmouth
Oct. 25: vs. Lehigh
Nov. 1: at Richmond
Nov. 8: vs. Bucknell
Nov. 15: at Georgetown
Nov. 22: at Merrimack