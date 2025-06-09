BC Bulletin

2025 Boston College Football Early Opponent Preview, Week 1: Fordham

Boston College Eagles On SI previews the Eagles’ upcoming season as it draws closer. First on the list is an opponent they haven’t played since 1954. 

Nov 23, 2024; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA; Boston College Eagles quarterback Grayson James (14) reacts to his touchdown against the North Carolina Tar Heels during the first half at Alumni Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images
Boston College’s first year with head coach Bill O’Brien saw improvement and growth within the program in 2024. 

The team notched its first seven-win regular season since 2018, but failed to find an eighth after losing to Nebraska in the Pinstripe Bowl 20-15 back in December which cemented its 7-6 overall record. 

The Eagles will try to improve on last season in 2025 and that quest starts with a home game against the Fordham Rams on Aug. 30 inside Alumni Stadium. 

Let’s take a look at the matchup. 

Offense 

Boston College enters the 2025 season with last year’s end of season leader at the helm in quarterback Grayson James. James earned the starting job in November, replacing former quarterback Thomas Castellanos, who was benched and left the program. James might find himself in a battle this summer with Alabama transfer QB Dylan Lonergan, who joined the program in December.

As for weapons, the Eagles lost their top two running backs in Kye Robichaux and Treshaun Ward (both eligibility), but returned two guys who stepped up when needed, Jordan McDonald and Turbo Richard. 

Boston College’s top two receivers, Lewis Bond and Reed Harris, are both back for the upcoming season while Jeremiah Franklin and Alabama transfer Ty Lockwood will lead the tight end room. 

Fordham starting quarterback Jack Capaldi is back for the Rams after taking over the starting job last year after CJ Montes suffered an injury. In 2024, he went 124-of-250 (49.6%) for 1,573 yards, eight touchdowns, and ten interceptions. 

Capaldi will have to try and find some new weapons, however, as the team lost its star running back Julius Loughridge to South Dakota State via the transfer portal and its top two wide receivers, Cole Thornton and Mekai Felton, both due to eligibility. 

Defense 

The Eagles lost their consensus First-Team All-American Donovan Ezeiruaku, who was drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in the second round of the NFL Draft in April, but are returning three of their top four defenders, linebacker Daveon Crouch and defensive backs Carter Davis and KP Price. 

In 2024, the trio combined for 214 total tackles with Price leading the group and the team with 85. All three are expected to be big time playmakers on the defensive side of the ball. 

On the other hand, Fordham will be looking for players to step up as the team lost its top four tacklers in linebackers Mike Courtney and Jackson Barletta, defensive lineman Matt Jaworski, and defensive back Nahil Perkins. 

The Rams’ best player on the defense that returned this season is sophomore linebacker Jaylen Dawson, who tallied 52 total tackles (30 solo and 22 assisted), 5.5 tackles for loss, three pass breakups, one sack, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery. 

Schedule 

The contest marks the season opener for both programs. Fordham will be starting its 2025 campaign on the road for the fifth straight season while Boston College will be starting its year at home for the first time since 2023. 

Outlook 

For this game, Boston College has the higher chance to come out with a victory. The Eagles are a stronger team and have multiple key players returning as well as a Top 60 recruiting class and 17 transfers. With Fordham losing a majority of its best players from 2024, it will be hard for the Rams to pull off the upset. 

Fordham at Boston College:

The Game

Date: Aug. 30, 2025

Time: 2 p.m. ET 

TV: ACCNX

Location: Alumni Stadium, Chestnut Hill, Mass. 

Series: Boston College leads the all-time series 14-11-2. 

The Team

Head Coach: Joe Conlin

Offensive Coordinator: Art Asselta

Defensive Coordinator: Allen Gant

2024 Record: 2-10

Players to Watch: QB Jack Capaldi, K Bennett Henderson, P Will Haslett, LB Jaylen Dawson

Top Newcomer: OT Jaxon Taylor

The School

Location: New York, New York 

Founded: 1841

Enrollment: 16,556

Nickname: The Rams

Colors: Maroon and White 

Mascot: The Ram

The Program

Last Time Beat Boston College: 1951

Last Time Won Patriot League: 2014

National Championships: None

Playoff Appearances: None

Conference Championships: 3- 2002, 2007, and 2014

Bowl Appearances: 2- Cotton Bowl in 1940 and Sugar Bowl in 1941. 1-1 record

Last Time Didn’t Play in a Bowl: 2024

Heisman Trophies: None

2025 NFL Draft Picks: None

Last 4 Recruiting Class Rankings: 2025- No. 221, 2024- No. 201, 2023- No. 188, 2022- No. 226

Schedule

Aug. 30: at Boston College

Sept. 6: vs. Monmouth

Sept. 13: at Stony Brook

Sept. 20: at Colgate 

Sept. 27: vs. Holy Cross

Oct. 4: at Lafayette College

Oct. 18: Dartmouth 

Oct. 25: vs. Lehigh

Nov. 1: at Richmond

Nov. 8: vs. Bucknell

Nov. 15: at Georgetown 

Nov. 22: at Merrimack

