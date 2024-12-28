Boston College Football's Comeback Attempt Falls Short Against Nebraska in Pinstripe Bowl
NEW YORK— Coming into Yankee Stadium, the Boston College Eagles football team was hoping to win its eighth game of the season, a milestone that has not been reached by the program since 2009.
Now, the Eagles hope to win eight games in a season will wait another year as they fell to the Nebraska Cornhuskers 20-15 in the 2024 Pinstripe Bowl on Saturday afternoon.
Each team exchanged miscues on their opening drives of the game. Nebraska received the ball first and after driving just outside the red zone, quarterback Dylan Raiola threw an interception. Eagles defensive back KP Price recorded the pick.
Boston College could not capitalize off the turnover. The Eagles got within field goal range, however kicker Liam Connor missed the 43-yard field goal attempt wide left to keep the contest knotted at zero.
After a scoreless opening quarter, Nebraska struck first with a four-yard touchdown run by running back Rahmir Johnson four seconds into the second. The score capped off a long 15-play, 75-yard drive, the Cornhuskers second of the day.
Nebraska extended its lead late in the second quarter with a two-yard touchdown run by running back Kwinten Ives, however Eagles defensive back Max Tucker blocked the extra point attempt which was recovered by defensive back Ashton McShane and returned to the end zone for a pair of points.
The Cornhuskers added an additional score to the board in the third quarter with a 13-yard touchdown pass from Raiola to running back Emmett Johnson.
The Eagles scored their first offensive points around the halfway mark of the fourth quarter on a one-yard touchdown run by running back Turbo Richard, who returned to the field after being injured on Oct. 17 against Virginia Tech. Boston College went for a two-point conversion and failed.
The Eagles got close to a comeback attempt. The Boston College defense forced a punt, blocked it, and running back Jordan McDonald finished off the sequence with a two-yard touchdown run. A good extra point cut the Eagles deficit to five points with a little over four minutes in the contest.
The Eagles defense got to fourth down, but Nebraska sealed the game after they picked up a first down on an 11-yard run by Rahmir Johnson on 4th-and-1.
With the result, both teams finish the season 7-6.
