2025 NFL Draft Profile: Boston College Defensive End Donovan Ezeiruaku
Through and through, Donovan Ezeiruaku is the epitome of a Boston College football player.
“When I talk to people, [because] I get a lot of calls about these guys, and when I talk to people about Donovan, I mean, it’s not just as a pass rusher, right?” O’Brien said. “He can play on a second level. He drops into coverage. He was the personal protector on the punt team. He covered kicks in his time here, and he’s a great locker room guy. He’s a BC guy.”
The Eagles’ football program inherited Ezeiruaku in 2021, when he played just 10 games off the bench as a true freshman. Then came his second year, in 2022, when Ezeiruaku earned All-ACC Second Team honors as a 12-game starter who manufactured 61 total tackles (35 solo), a team-leading 8.5 sacks, 14.5 tackles for loss and three forced fumbles.
Going into his junior season, expectations soared for Ezeiruaku. He wasn’t just a starter at that point. BC’s very own athletic conference, the Atlantic Coast Conference, put him on notice as well. But the returns weren’t great.
In 13 starts, Ezeiruaku recorded just two sacks, 6.5 TFLs and was only fourth on the team in tackles.
To finish his career in Chestnut Hill a year later as the ACC Defensive Player of the Year? Ezeiruaku probably wouldn’t have believed it.
Cementing his legacy as one of the best pass rushers and defensive players in BC football history, Ezeiruaku became the 13th Consensus All-American with first-team honors from the AP, AFCA and The Sporting News. He tied the program’s single-season sack record with 16.5 (1.38 per game), including 20.5 TFLs and 80 tackles.
With his elite pass rushing ability and horizontal speed, especially in run coverage, Ezeiruaku’s stock has only risen in an exponential manner since the end of the 2023 season, in which the Eagles prospered under first-year quarterback Thomas Castellanos (now FSU) in a polar opposite way. Most NFL Draft mock big boards have Ezeiruaku in the top-32 now.
“I’m getting a little itchy,” Ezeiruaku said at BC’s Pro Day. “But, you know, it’s probably the best decision for me not to do too much today. Had a really good showing at the Combine, Senior Bowl, but then, obviously, the tape speaks for itself.
Player Info
- DOB: September 25, 2003 (21)
- Hometown: Williamstown, N.J.
- High School: Williamstown High School
- Recruiting Class: 2021
- Recruiting Rating: 3-star
- Competed in Reese’s Senior Bowl
NFL Combine Workout Details
Height: 6’2½”
Weight: 248 lbs.
Hand: 9¼”
40-Yard Dash: DNP
10-Yard Split: DNP
Vertical: 35.5”
Broad Jump: 9’11”
3-Cone Drill: 6.94 sec.
20-Yard Shuttle: 4.19 sec.
Bench Press: 22 reps
Career Accolades
- 2024 ACC Defensive Player of the Year
- Consensus First Team All-American (AP, AFCA, The Sporting News)
- Ted Hendricks Award winner
- Tied program record for single-season sacks (16.5)
- Multi-year team captain and All-ACC Award Winner
- Invited to 2025 Reese’s Senior Bowl
Evaluation
If Ezeiruaku doesn’t pan out to what his projections show, there would be surprised looks around his entire camp, along with a handful of NFL coaches and executives. He is trending that hot right now, and is not expected to drop out of the first round.
Ezeiruaku may not boast the frame of some NFL lineman, but his skills off the edge are undeniable — this is where he will be the most impactful, just like he was in college. Undersized doesn’t account for heart and hustle, which Ezeiruaku’s background proves to be heavily adorned with as well.
Some traits that pop out that you don’t see on tape are his friendliness, his goofiness, his self-assured demeanor and a great smile. He’s lovely to talk to and listen to during media sessions, which is a bonus for any city or organization, and his personality shines through in any room — he’s focused on his goals and improving himself, first and foremost, for the betterment of the team.
On tape, Ezeiruaku is slippery off the edge and possesses a variety of moves which helps him duck, spin around and simply evade pass protection and run blocking. The tape shows that when the Eagles needed him to, he beat his assignment or found a way to attack the ball carrier in some capacity. He has the stats to prove it, too.
He finished the 2024 season off with a bang, accumulating 3.5 sacks (a career-high) against Pittsburgh, including 10 tackles and a TFL.
“He won us a few games single-handedly,” Bill O’Brien said at BC’s Pro Day. “Can’t say enough great things about him.”
What The Experts Say
Mock Draft
In ESPN’s three-round NFL mock draft, compiled by Mel Kiper Jr. and Field Yates on Tuesday, Ezeriauku is projected to land with the Washington Commanders with the first pick in the second round. Kiper made a two-round mock draft earlier in which the Philadelphia Eagles selected Ezeiruaku with the 32nd pick and last of the first round.
Projection
NFL Analyst Lance Zierlein had this to say about Ezeiruaku.
“Slightly undersized outside linebacker for a 3-4 front with long arms and plus athleticism. Ezeiruaku uses every bit of his length paired with aggression to mitigate size differences at the point of attack. He gets engulfed at times but typically separates from or slips blocks cleanly. He’s quick off the snap, using bend and agility to win at the top of the rush or make stops in the backfield. His hands exploit small advantages to turn them into big ones and he has a variety of ways to challenge protection, though he’s still learning to craft his plans. Ezeiruaku’s play demeanor, skill and athletic talent are the underpinnings of a productive starter with three-down value.”
Ezeiruaku’s draft projection on NFL.com is the first round, his NFL comparison is Yannick Ngakoue and his prospect grade of 6.40 deems him a worthy starter within two years of being in the league.
The Last Word
“Boston College did what it needed to do for me,” Ezeiruaku said. “And I look forward to giving back to Boston College in the future.”
- Ezeiruaku
This is the first of a series of profiles on former Boston College football players who could be selected in the 2025 NFL Draft.
