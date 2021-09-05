K Aaron Boumerhi Out Indefinitely With Hip Injury

Jeff Hafley announced on Sunday that place kicker Aaron Boumerhi will be out indefinitely with a hip injury. Boumerhi, a transfer from Temple was BC's starting kicker during the 2020 season. Last season for the Eagles, Boumerhi went 16/20, and was BC's most consistent kicker in recent memory.

This is the second hip injury for Boumerhi, who missed most of the 2018 injury after having surgery on his hip. He transferred to Boston College shortly after.

This injury was suffered before the season. During yesterday's game against Colgate, the graduate student was undressed and on the sideline. Danny Longman will be the starting kicker moving forward. Against the Raiders he went 1/1 on field goals, but missed one of his extra points.

Boston College had a handful of injuries for yesterday's game. Defensive lineman Marcus Valdez (hand) missed the game and was replaced by Brandon Barlow in the starting lineup. Wide receiver Jaelen Gill (foot) also missed the game, and was replaced by Jaden Williams.

