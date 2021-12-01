Kicker Aaron Boumerhi Reportedly Enters Transfer Portal

BC's former kicker will be looking for a new home

The transfer portal continues to roar into gear, as Boston College kicker Aaron Boumerhi is reportedly in the portal. 247sports.com Transfer Portal Twitter account and Tyler Calvaruso of Eagle Insider were the first to break the news.

Boumerhi, a transfer from Temple in 2019, was the primary kicker in '19 and '20. In his first year under Steve Addazio, he went 12/18 on field goals and was perfect on extra points. In '20 he was perfect again on XP's, and went 16/20 on field goals, including kicking the game winner against Texas State in September.

Unfortuantely for the grad student, Boumerhi suffered his second hip injury in 2021 and was lost for the season. Freshman Connor Lytton took over the starting kicker role and was very good, hitting 11/12 field goals and showing better range than Boumerhi. Based on today's news it looks like Lytton will be the starting place kicker for the 2022 season.

With the addition of Boumerhi to the portal, Boston College has six players in the portal. Long snapperAidan Livingston, safety Jahmin Muse, and linebackers Joe Sparacio and Hugh Davis entered, while defensive back Jiovanny Holmes entered before the '21 season started.

Join our forum to talk BC football, basketball, hockey and recruiting! Become part of our BC Bulletin message board and forum. It is a free way to comment on our posts, and interact with other Boston College fans and alumni. Make sure to sign up and become a member. Click here to join today!

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook and following on us on Twitter.

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter: @BulletinBC, @AJBlack_BC