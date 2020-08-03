Oddsmakers Release New Odds for 2020 ACC Championship

With the new ACC schedule now in place, the oddsmakers have adjusted their betting lines for all the conference teams, including newly added Notre Dame. This weekend the William Hill Sportsbook posted new lines on the odds to win the 2020 ACC Championship.

Per the line, Boston College has the second worst odds to win the title.

Complete Team Odds at ACC Championship Title:

Georgia Tech: +15000

Boston College: +12500

Syracuse: +10000

Duke: +10000

Wake Forest: +7500

NC State: +4000

Pittsburgh: +4000

Virginia: +4000

Louisville: +3000

Virginia Tech: +2000

Florida State: +2000

North Carolina: +1400

Miami: +1000

Notre Dame: +700

Clemson: -550

Clemson being the heavy favorite should be no surprise, as they have won the ACC Championship five years in a row and bring back Heisman contenders quarterback Trevor Lawrence and running back Travis Etienne.

Notre Dame also has great odds, which makes sense given that they have an incredible offensive line and a strong quarterback in Ian Book.

For Boston College though, these odds fit in line with the prevailing narrative going through the media and pundits. The Eagles, many believe, have the hardest draw of any ACC team, facing the top seven teams from last year. On top of that, they have a new head coach in Jeff Hafley, and practices have been disrupted by the COVID19 pandemic.

Remember, these odds are a snapshot at a given time. They are the projections of what the season would look like if they started now, which for Boston College would mean no Phil Jurkovec. It will be interesting to see how the oddsmakers react if his waiver is approved.

Do you think the odds are too low for the Eagles? Leave your thoughts below!

