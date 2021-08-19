ACC Announces 2021 COVID-19 Game Protocols

On Thursday the ACC announced their COVID-19 game protocols for the upcoming season. According to a press release by the conference the following steps will be taken.

If a 2021 ACC game cannot be played on its originally scheduled date by a team unable to play due to an insufficient number of available players related to COVID-19, that team shall be deemed to have forfeited, with a loss assigned to the team unable to play and a win assigned to its scheduled opponent, with both the loss and win, respectively, applied to the conference standings. If a 2021 ACC game cannot be played on its originally scheduled date due to any factor(s) directly associated with a Game Discontinuation Consideration as listed in the current ACC Medical Advisory Group (MAG) Report, the Conference’s sport rescheduling policy shall apply. If a 2021 ACC game cannot be played on its originally scheduled date due to both teams being unable to play due to an insufficient number of available players related to COVID-19, both teams shall be deemed to have forfeited, with a loss assigned to both teams and applied to the conference standings.

Most of these rules are in line with most other major conferences. However the rule that if neither team can take the field, they both will forfeit and earn losses is very different. With rates soaring around the country, it will be worth watching to see if any of these measures will need to happen this season. Boston College right now has a 100% vaccination rate, so they hope is that they will be in shape to play the entire season

