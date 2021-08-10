ACC Positional Rankings: Defensive Line

We begin our rankings on the defensive side upfront with the linemen. Where does the Eagles’ defensive line rank among the rest of the schools in the ACC?

As part of our summer ACC rankings series, in addition to the more fun categories (stadiums, uniforms, etc.), we’ll also be ranking each position group for every ACC team. This exercise provides an excellent opportunity to take stock of not only BC’s talent and depth at each position but also compare to the rest of the conference. At the end of this series, we should see how each team stacks up against each other and predict how each team will finish. One note before we begin: this process will take all players into account, not just the starters. At certain positions, depth is arguably just as important as talent.

Last week, we wrapped up the offensive positional rankings with the offensive line, along with my picks for the All-ACC offense. BC’s offensive line brings back lots of talent and experience; conversely, the defensive line is somewhat lacking in both. Across the rest of the conference, many teams saw multiple talented players depart for the NFL; 12 ACC defensive linemen were selected in the 2021 NFL Draft.

There are many interesting but unproven players in the conference. For this group, I’ll break the players into defensive ends and defensive tackles; most of the teams in the conference utilize traditional four-man fronts, but if they don’t, I will make a note of it. Let’s get into the rankings!

14. Duke: Ben Frye (DE), Ja’Mion Franklin (DT), DeWayne Carter (DT), Caleb Oppan (DE); R.J. Oben (DE), Gary Smith III (DT), Aeneas Peebles (DT), Christian Rorie (DT), Michael Reese (DE), Ahmad Craig (DE), Zamari Ellis (DE), Michael Larbie (DT), Aaron Hall (DE), Mandela Tobin (DT), Trey Brown III (DE)

Even on the defensive side of the ball, the Blue Devils remain at the bottom of these rankings. Duke lost two stellar edge defenders to the NFL in Chris Rumph II and Victor Dimukeje. Duke’s next most experienced rusher, Drew Jordan, transferred to Michigan State. This leaves the rest of the group all but void of proven talent. Ben Frye played at defensive tackle last year and performed admirably, but will most likely kick outside to end, given his lack of weight (255 lbs). R.J Oben and Caleb Oppan are the only other edge defenders who played more than one game last year. However, they haven’t even played 150 collective snaps and will be battling for the edge spot opposite Frye. At defensive tackle, DeWayne Carter played a decent bit last year, while Ja’Mion Franklin transfers in from Notre Dame.

Gary Smith III played in all but one game as a true freshman last year and brings some much-needed size to the position (6’2”, 320 lbs). Aeneas Peebles and Christian Rorie played in a handful of games last year; Peebles is the smaller, penetrating defensive lineman, while Rorie is a bigger and taller type that could play on the edge in Odd fronts. Michael Reese and Ahmad Craig each played in one game last year and are long and lanky defensive ends that will provide depth. Zamari Ellis is switching from tight end to defensive end after seeing only two career snaps on offense. Michael Larby is a junior that has yet to see the field. Aaron Hall, Mandela Tobin, and Trey Brown III are the true freshmen in this group. All three are three-star recruits, and while the first two could see the field, Brown will most likely redshirt, as he desperately needs to add weight (6’3”, 210 lbs). Frye and Carter are basically returning starters, but no one else on the line has much meaningful experience. Struggles up front could lead to issues in general throughout the defense.

13. Louisville: Tabarius Peterson (DE), Malik Clark (NT), Ramon Puryear (DE); Jacques Turner (DL), YaYa Diaby (DL), Danya Kinnard (DE), Dezmond Tell (NT), Derek Dorsey (DE), Ja’Darien Boykin (DE), Zach Edwards (DE), Jared Dawson (NT), Henry Bryant (DT), Ashton Gillotte (DE), Victoine Brown (DE), Ryheem Craig (DE), Caleb Banks (DE), R.J. Sorenson (DE), Mason Reiger (DE)

Off the bat, Louisville’s defensive line is tough to evaluate, in that they run a 3-4 defense, so there is a decision to make as to which group their outside linebackers belong. For the sake of brevity, I will limit this evaluation to the true defensive linemen and save their edge rushers for the linebacker group. The Cardinals lost their best interior defender, Jared Goldwire, who started all but two games at nose tackle and signed with the Los Angeles Chargers.

Tabarius Peterson returns as a multi-year starter at defensive end. The other two spots are pretty wide open. Ramon Puryear played in every game at defensive end as a redshirt freshman. Malik Clark is one of the few players with any experience at nose tackle; he should be the frontrunner to start there. Luckily for the Cardinals, they have a few players with a good amount of experience that could rotate in on the line. Jacques Turner should play a significant role for this team; he earned 1st-Team All-Conference USA honors at Southern Miss but opted out of the 2020 season; he should play at one of the defensive end spots. Danya Kinnaird and YaYa Diaby are two more defensive ends that could challenge for either of the starting spots.

Derek Dorsey is a sixth-year player that was a primary starter in 2018 but has taken a backseat to other players since then. Dezmond Tell played in eight games with one start in 2020 and will provide depth at nose tackle. Ja’Darien Boykin and Zach Edwards saw some time at the defensive end spots, but they might be buried in the depth chart this season. Jared Dawson is the last player with any playing experience from 2020 as an undersized nose tackle. Henry Bryant redshirted as a freshman last year.

Ashton Gilloite was the only freshman on the defensive line to enroll early and already added weight during the spring; he could earn playing time early, albeit more likely at outside linebacker. Victoine Brown was the Cardinals’ highest-rated recruit on the defensive line. Caleb Banks is a massive true freshman (6’7”, 265 lbs) who could earn some playing time. R.J. Sorenson, Ryheem Craig, and Mason Reiger round out the recruiting class and the defensive line room. There is a decent amount of experience in this group, but also lots of questions, and there aren’t any dynamic players. The group, in general, is undersized and being asked to play in a difficult scheme, which should lead to them struggling this season.

12. Boston College: Marcus Valdez (DE), Chibueze Onwuka (DT), Cam Horsley (DT), Shitta Sillah (DE); Brandon Barlow (DE), TJ Rayam (DT), Khris Banks (DT), Izaiah Henderson (DT), Jackson Ness (DE), Ryan Betro (DT), Jake Byczko (DE), Donovan Ezeiraku (DE), Neto Okpala (DE), Ty Clemons (DE), Owen Stoudmire (DT), Quintayvious Hutchins (DE), Nigel Tate (DT)

After producing NFL-level players like Harold Landry and Zach Allen, the Eagles’ defensive line has some intriguing talent. Still, there is a serious depth and experience problem behind the starters. Marcus Valdez is a Pro Football Focus darling and is a very good run defender but does not provide much explosive pass-rush upside. Chibueze Onwuka was a revelation last year after transferring from Buffalo, despite being very undersized. Cam Horsley also flashed as a true freshman last year and is expected to be a major contributor this year. Shitta Sillah has made some splash plays the last two years but needs to be a more consistent player.

Brandon Barlow brings a lot of experience and is a solid player, but is not very exciting. TJ Rayam will most likely rotate with Onwuka at the nose tackle position and play a significant amount of snaps. Khris Banks is one of two transfers from Temple this season and could see playing time at 3T. Izaiah Henderson had big expectations coming in but only played in four games in 2019 and took zero snaps in 2020. Jackson Ness also didn’t play in 2020 but is one of the few defensive ends on the roster with any playing experience. Ryan Betro played in one game last year but struggled immensely. Jake Byczko heads “downtown,” transferring after four years at UMass; his best football came in 2018, but playing even a rotational in a significantly better defense may give him some opportunities.

Jeff Hafley and the recruiting staff spent a lot of their time restocking the cabinet on the defensive line, and while it could take a few seasons for that to pay dividends, there are plenty of young bodies in the room. Donovan Ezeiraku enrolled early in the spring and apparently impressed the staff; his lack of size could limit him to a “passing downs only” role. Neto Okpala is a similar undersized player but was one of BC’s top recruits in the class and could be asked to contribute early on. Ty Clemons and Quintayvious Hutchins are two more freshmen defensive ends with great athleticism. Owen Stoudmire and Nigel Tate are the two defensive tackles that finally bring some size back to the defensive tackle rotation, especially Tate (6’2”, 340 lbs). This defensive line can be solid against traditional running attacks but needs to improve at pressuring the quarterback while also preventing him from getting outside the pocket. Players like Shitta Sillah and Brandon Barlow need to step their game up another level this season.

11. Virginia: Mandy Alonso (DE), Jahmeer Carter (NT), Adeeb Atariwa (DE); Aaron Faumui (DE), Jordan Remond (NT), Nusi Malani (DE), Tommy Christ (DE), Olasunkonmi Agunloye (DE), Ben Smiley III (DE), Sam Bond (DE), Samson Reed (DE), Bryce Carter (DE), Hugh Laughlin (DE), Michael Diatta (DE), Lorenz Terry (DE), Andrew Williams (DE)

Virginia is another team that runs a 3-4 defense, so we will solely discuss their interior defensive linemen in this piece. Mandy Alonso is one of the best interior defensive linemen in the conference, but because he plays on one of the less-marquee teams and is not a high-sack player due to the defensive scheme, he flies under the radar. Adeeb Atariwa returns for a second season with the Cavaliers after grad transferring from James Madison; he became a full-time starter halfway through the year and turned in a solid season. Jahmeer Carter is the front runner for starting at nose tackle after playing in all but one game as a true freshman in 2020. Aaron Faumui missed all of 2020 but played 27 games in the previous two years with nine starts; he could be in the rotation at end. Jordan Redmond started the final two games at nose tackle and could compete for the starting nose tackle job.

Nusi Malani is a big, long defensive end who played in seven games as a true freshman. Tommy Christ enters his fifth year with the Cavaliers and has played on both the offensive and defensive lines. Olasunkonmi Agunloye and Ben Smiley III played in two games each last year, with Smiley missing most of the season due to injury. Samson Reed is a redshirt junior looking to see his first on-field action. Sam Bond redshirted and did not see the field at all last year.

Virginia brought in several true freshmen to their defensive line room. Bryce Carter is the highest-rated of the group, followed by Hugh Laughlin; both project as defensive end types moving forward. Michael Diatta and Lorenz Terry might move to outside linebacker in Virginia’s 3-4 defense, but they will most likely redshirt, along with Andrew Williams, who is a walk-on. Alonso is a great player, and while there is experience around him, there aren’t any other dynamic game-changers.

10. Wake Forest: Jacorey Johns (DE), Miles Fox (DT), Sulaiman Kamara (DT), Rondell Bothroyd (DE); Tyler Williams (DT), Dion Bergan Jr. (DT), Luiji Vilain (DE), Royce Francis (DE), Isaiah Chaney (DE), Kevin Pointer (DT), Justin Williams (DT), Will Smart (DL), Jasheen Davis (DE), Kendron Wayman (DE), Jonathan Saklad (DE), Wyatt Crespi (DT), Bernard Gooden (DT), BJ Williams (DE), Zach Lohavichan (DE), Claude Bragg (DE)

Wake Forest has some decent depth, but with the departure of Carlos Basham to the NFL, this group lacks a dominant presence. Jacorey Johns returns to start at defensive end for a third season. Rondell Bothroyd is another redshirt sophomore with some starting experience but has missed some time with injuries. At defensive tackle, Miles Fox is back after earning All-ACC honors last year; he’s a little undersized but has been nothing but productive. After starting seven of the eight games he played in, Sulaiman Kamara should be the starter at the other defensive tackle spot.

Tyler Williams could be a contender for starting at defensive tackle; he was one of the primary starters in 2019 but missed most of 2020. Dion Bergan Jr. started the first two games of the 2020 season but lost that job quickly and didn’t start again until the regular-season finale. Luiji Vilain is a grad transfer from Michigan who should help provide depth at defensive end. Royce Francis and Isaiah Chaney are two more defensive ends that can contribute in the rotation.

Kevin Pointer is a transfer from UL-Monroe, who was an excellent interior defender and should earn some playing time this year. Justin Williams and Will Smart are two redshirt freshmen who saw their first action last year and can play either end or tackle. Jasheen Davis and Kendron Wayman are two freshmen who redshirted last year but saw minimal action in mop-up duty. Jonathan Saklad and Wyatt Crespi redshirted as well but didn’t see any playing time. Bernard Gooden and BJ Williams are the two scholarship true freshmen, while Claude Bragg and Zach Lohavichan are two walk-ons. Wake has some good depth in this group and a few solid starters, but they lack high-ceiling talent.

9. Virginia Tech: Emmanuel Belmar (DE), Norell Pollard (DT), Jordan Williams (DT), Amare Barno (DE); Mario Kendricks (DT), Josh Fuga (DT), Jaylen Griffin (DE), TyJuan Garbutt (DE), Maxx Philpott (DT), Eli Adams (DE), Nigel Simmons (DE), Derrell Bailey Jr. (DL), Mattheus Carroll (DE), Wilfried Pene (DE), Cole Nelson (DE), Desmond Mamudi (DT)

The Hokies have some decent depth a few above-average starters but lack top-end talent. Emmanuel Belmar has 29 starts to his credit as he enters his redshirt senior season after missing the final six games of the 2020 season. Amare Barno switched to defensive end last season and ended up leading the Power Five in TFLs with 16 (third in all of college football); if anyone can be a game-wrecker on this defense, it’s Barno. The Hokies poached a new starting defensive tackle from Clemson; Jordan Williams has dropped some weight but brings 38 games of experience with one of the best defenses in college football. Norell Pollard started all 11 games last year and is a solid player at the 3T.

Mario Kendricks has played in every game the last two seasons as a rotational defensive tackle. Josh Fuga also played in every game last year at tackle. Jaylen Griffin should be the first edge defender off the bench. Tyjuan Garbutt should also compete for snaps as he started 11 games in 2019 but missed most of 2020 due to familial issues. Maxx Philpott will provide some more depth at defensive tackle, with Eli Adams doing the same at edge.

Nigel Simmons and Derrell Bailey Jr. played in one game last season and should earn more playing time this season. Wilfried Pene redshirted and did not see any action in 2020. Mattheus Carroll, Cole Nelson, and Desmond Mamudi are the three true freshmen defensive linemen. Carroll and Nelson project as defensive ends, but they will most likely redshirt as they need to gain weight; Mamudi is the lowest-ranked recruit of the three but has the size to play immediately. The Hokies’ defensive line has a high ceiling, but questions linger about basically all of the starters.

8. Georgia Tech: Keion White (DE), Ja’Quon Griffin (DT), Djimon Brooks (DT), Jordan Domineck (DE); Antonneous Clayton (DE), Kevin Harris (DE), Michael Lockhart (DT), T.K. Chimedza (DT), Jared Ivey (DE), D’Quan Douse (DT), Kyle Kennard (DE), Sylvain Yondjouen (DE), Akelo Stone (DT), Makius Scott (DT), Albany Casey (DE), Jason Moore (DT), Josh Robinson (DE), Noah Collins (DE), Grey Carroll (DE), Zeke Biggers (DT),

The Yellow Jackets bring back plenty of interior talent, but the edges are uncertain. Ja’Quon Griffin and Djimon Brooks both played all ten games last season, making eight and four starts, respectively. Mike Lockhart finished the season as one of the starting defensive tackles and should also see significant playing time. Several players could start at either defensive end spot, but they are mostly unproven. Jordan Domineck and Antonneous Clayton were two of the primary starters last season; Clayton started more games in 2019 and missed some time due to injury last year.

Georgia Tech brought in two players via the transfer portal. Keion White did not play last year as Old Dominion elected not to play any games; he was an All-C-USA player for the Monarchs in 2019. Kevin Harris transfers in from Alabama after redshirting and not playing for the Crimson Tide last season. All four have a legitimate chance to earn the starting jobs at either end position.

TK Chimedza was a primary starter in 2019 but missed all of 2020 due to injury; at 6’3” and 322 lbs, he brings unique size to the position. Jared Ivey and Kyle Kennard each saw their playing time increase every week during their true freshmen seasons, to the point where they started at defensive end in the final two contests last year. D’Quan Douse also got some playing time as a redshirt freshman but could struggle to see the field if everyone stays healthy. Sylvain Yondjouen started two games early in the season but suffered a season-ending injury after only three games. Akelo Stone played in six games as a true freshman.

Albany Casey and Jason Moore did not see any playing time last year and redshirted. Makius Scott is another transfer from an SEC school (South Carolina) who did not see any playing time last year and redshirted. Josh Robinson, Noah Collins, and Grey Carroll are three true freshmen who will most likely redshirt and contribute at defensive end in future seasons. Zeek Biggers lives up to his name (6’6”, 363 lbs), and while his size could get him on the field early, he may need to redshirt to adjust his weight and refine his game. Like some other teams, Georgia Tech has a high ceiling on the defensive line; many players have lots of experience due to injuries and rotations along the line. But as of right now, the starters at edge are yet to be determined, and the interior could also see significant rotation.

7. Syracuse: Josh Black (DE), McKinley Williams (NT), Kingsley Jonathan (DE); Cody Roscoe (DE), Curtis Harper (DE), Steve Linton (DE), Caleb Okechukwu (DE), Kevon Darton (DT), Erik Slater (DE), Joe Rondi (DE), Elijah Wright (DE), Elijah Fuentes-Cundiff (DE), Derek McDonald (DE), Terry Lockett (DE), Jatius Geer (DE), Patrick Alberga (DE), Chase Simmons (DE), Latarie Kinsley (DE), Erik Slater (DE),

Shockingly, the Orange actually have a pretty solid defensive line, with multiple playmakers across the line. The Orange run a bit of a strange hybrid defense, primarily using three down defensive linemen in an Odd front with three linebackers behind them. The three starters are seniors with multiple seasons as the primary starters at their positions; they can all play all three positions on the line. Kingsley Jonathan is probably the best of the three and is built like a traditional defensive end. McKinley Williams and Josh Black will rotate between end and tackle and are solid tweener players.

Cody Roscoe and Curtis Harper played in every game last year at defensive end and should be the principal backups this season as well. Steve Linton is a linebacker-defensive end hybrid and will split time between the two positions. Caleb Okechukwu played in every game last year and will be Kingsley Jonathan’s backup. Kevon Darton played in six games last year as a backup nose tackle. Erik Slater is a graduate transfer from Lehigh who started the last two years at outside linebacker but will be looking to get some playing time on pass-rushing downs. Joe Rondi redshirted in 2019, then missed the 2020 season due to injury.

Latare Kinsler, Elijah Wright, and Patrick Alberga all redshirted during their true freshmen seasons in 2020 and did not see the field. Jatius Geer, Terry Lockett, Elijah Fuentes-Cundiff, Derek McDonald, Chase Simmons are all true freshmen. With all three starters back, along with their primary backups, all six should redshirt but could see some playing time in mop-up duty. Syracuse’s defensive scheme puts a lot of responsibility on their linebackers in all phases of the game, so their defensive line doesn’t necessarily need to be overly dynamic. However, they are a fairly experienced and deep group.

6. Florida State: Jermaine Johnson (DE), Fabien Lovett (DT), Robert Cooper (DT), Keir Thomas (DE); Dennis Briggs (DT), Derrick McClendon (DE), Leonard Warner III (DE), Josh Griffs (DE), Marcus Cushnie (DE), Tru Thompson (DT), Quashon Fuller (DE), Malcolm Ray (DE), Jarrett Jackson (DT), TJ Davis (DL), Malakai Menzler (DE), Rowan Hanley (DL), Shambre Jackson (DE), Byron Turner Jr. (DE), Patrick Payton (DE), George Wilson Jr. (DE), Joshua Farmer (DT), Liam McCormick (DL)

The Seminoles lost basically their entire starting defensive line to the NFL this offseason. But they added to high-caliber transfers and return two solid interior defenders. Fabien Lovett and Robert Cooper actually saw the most snaps among interior defenders on the Seminoles, as long-time stalwarts Marvin Wilson and Cory Durden took a backseat. Lovett and Cooper are a massive pair, and this will be Cooper’s third year as a starter at nose tackle. At defensive end, however, things are much less certain. Jermaine Johnson and Keir Thomas transferred from Georgia and South Carolina, respectively, and are the favorites to start at a defensive end for Florida State. Both are redshirt seniors with tons of experience and should help steady the ship.

Derrick McClendon has some playing time in each of the last two seasons and should provide valuable depth at defensive end. Dennis Briggs Jr. got a lot of playing time at the end of the season, including three starts, and earned FSU’s most improved player award on defense. Leonard Warner is a very experienced player who can play defensive end and linebacker, so he should see the field a decent bit. Marcus Cushnie is a grad transfer from Alabama A&M, where he was a two-time All-SWAC player at defensive end.

Josh Griffis played in six games as a true freshman last year at defensive end. Tru Thompson has played in 20 games in two years and could provide depth at nose tackle. Quashon Fuller and Malcolm Ray got some playing time after redshirting in 2019 and should provide depth at end and tackle, respectively. Jarrett Jackson only played in one game after transferring from Louisville; he has great size (6’6”, 308 lbs) and could be a contributor in seasons to come.

TJ Davis and Malakai Menzer both redshirted and did not see the field in 2020. George Wilson is a highly touted recruit but will most likely redshirt to add weight (6’4”, 215 lbs), while Joshua Farmer is another four-star defensive tackle. Liam McCormick and Rowan Hanley are two more true freshmen that are walk-ons. The Seminoles are extremely deep at both defensive tackle and end. They have some very talented players, but we haven’t seen most of them consistently produce for this team yet. We’ll have to see which players can elevate their game to another level and become a game-changer for Florida State.

5. North Carolina: Tomon Fox (LOLB), Raymond Vohasek (DT), Tomari Fox (DT), Tyrone Hopper (ROLB); Jahlil Taylor (DT), Chris Collins (OLB), Kaimon Rucker (OLB), Myles Murphy (DT), Desmond Evans (OLB), Kevin Hester Jr. (DT), Clyde Pinder Jr. (DT), Kristian Varner (DT), Alex Nobles (OLB), Jalen Brooks (OLB), Colby Doreen (OLB), Kedrick Bingley-Jones (DT), Keeshawn Silver (DT), Jahvaree Ritze (DT), Trevion Stevenson (OLB)

The Tar Heels utilize a hybrid defensive front, most akin to a 2-4-5 look. For that reason, even though technically classified as linebackers, their Edge defenders will be grouped with the rest of the traditional defensive linemen. Every starter is back from last season, including the Fox brothers. Tomon is one of the starters on the edge and was one of the best pass rushers in the ACC last year; Tomari will start again on the interior as an undersized defensive tackle that played in every game the last two years. Both Raymond Vohasek and Tyrone Hopper are very experienced players at defensive tackle and outside linebacker.

Jahlil Taylor is a short, squat defensive tackle that should be a force against the run. Chris Collins and Kaimon Rucker will be the first edge rushers off the bench; Collins is a redshirt junior that started two games last year and is very experienced. Myles Murphy played in every game as a true freshman last year at defensive tackle, while Desmond Evans played in 10 games with three starts in his first year at Chapel Hill; both were top-five recruits in North Carolina.

Kevin Hester Jr. and Clyde Pinder provided depth at defensive tackle throughout the season. Kristian Varner saw some playing time as a true freshman but was able to maintain his redshirt. Alex Nobles and Jalen Brooks each only played against Western Carolina last year and will look to increase their playing time at outside linebacker. Colby Doreen and Kedrick Bingley-Jones redshirted without seeing any playing time last season.

Keeshawn Silver and Jahvaree Ritzie are early-enrollee defensive tackles that were two of UNC’s highest-rated recruits in this class, while Trevion Stevenson is another true freshman who will most likely redshirt this year due to the depth and talent at outside linebacker. The Tar Heels have a very solid line in terms of talent, experience, and depth. But I’m not sure they have an elite guy that can really take them over the top.

4. North Carolina State: Daniel Joseph (DE), CJ Clark (NT), Savion Jackson (DE); Terrell Dawkins (DE), Cory Durden (NT), Ibrahim Kante (DE), Joshua Harris (NT), Davin Vann (NT), Danny Blakeman (DE), Jerome Williams (DE), Alex Neugent (DE), Travali Price (DE), Zyun Reeves (DE), Claude Larkins (DL)

The Wolfpack have traditionally had one of the best defensive lines during Dave Doeren’s tenure. NC State’s lone lost starter is Alim McNeil, who parleyed an excellent 2020 season at nose tackle to becoming a third-round draft pick for the Detroit Lions. Their defense is a little strange, as they run a 3-3-5 defense. Daniel Joseph is the elder statesman in the room, as he enters his sixth season and second with the Wolfpack (previously at Penn State); he led the team in sacks last year and finished second in TFLs. CJ Clark is the most likely candidate to replace McNeil at nose tackle, as he played in every game and made two starts. Savion Jackson should be the starter at the other defensive end spot; he played in every game and made two starts but was not very productive.

Terrell Dawkins played in every game last year, making four starts, and leading all ACC freshmen in sacks. Cory Durden transfers in after several years at Florida State; he disappointed last year and lost his starting job, but getting a fresh start at a new school could help rejuvenate his career. He could challenge for the starting nose tackle job or play one of the end spots against more run-heavy offenses and packages. Ibrahim Kante will most likely back up Joseph, as he started five of the first six games but lost the starting job and didn’t play much down the stretch. Joshua Harris is a massive redshirt sophomore (6’4”, 350 lbs) that could rotate in at nose tackle. Davin Vann is more of an end type but can also play at nose tackle. Danny Blakeman is the only other player on the roster who took snaps last year but has struggled with injuries throughout his career.

Jerome Williams, Alec Neugent, and Claude Larkins are three more traditional defensive end types that redshirted and did not see any action last year. Travali Price and Zyun Reeves are the two true freshmen in the group. Price is the more highly-touted recruit, but Reeves is bigger and could be a more natural fit for the system. This group is less numerous than many of the other schools in the conference, but they have many experienced players who are among the best in the conference. Even if the former doesn’t start, Dawkins and Joseph could be among the more lethal pass-rushing duos in the ACC.

3. Miami: DeAndre Johnson (DE), Nesta Jade Silvera (DT), Jonathan Ford (DT), Jahfari Harvey (DE); Jordan Miller (DT), Jared Harrison-Hunte (DT), Zach McCloud (DE), Elijah Roberts (DT), Chantz Williams (DE), Quentin Williams (DE), Josh Neely (DE), Bryan Levine (DE), Leonard Taylor (DT), Jabari Ishmael (DE), Thomas Davis (DE), Sam Fishman (DE), Allan Haye Jr. (DT)

Miami lost a shocking amount of talent this offseason. Three players went in the NFL Draft, one left school due to academic shortcomings, and two more left via the transfer portal. But the Hurricanes still have plenty of talent and depth, especially on the interior. Nesta Jade Silvera and Jonathan Ford are back at defensive tackle and are among the best interior tandems in the conference. However, the questions begin at the end position; Gregory Rousseau opted out of the 2020 season, while transfers Jaelan Phillips and Quincy Roche declared for the NFL Draft after very good seasons. Jahfari Harvey was one of the primary backups last year and started the bowl game when the other players opted out. DeAndre Johnson comes home to Miami after a solid career at Tennessee and should be the starter against Alabama in Week 1.

The Hurricanes have plenty of depth at defensive tackle. Jordan Miller played in every game last year and started two, while Jared Harrison-Hunter played eight with one start. Zach McCloud is a very experienced player, entering his sixth season with the Hurricanes, but is switching from linebacker to defensive end. Elijah Roberts played in five games as a true freshman and offers end-tackle versatility. Quentin and Chantz Williams (no relation) maintained their redshirts by playing four games or less but got a taste of the action in mop-up duty. Josh Neely and Bryan Levine enter their third year with the program without seeing any playing time.

As a consensus top-five defensive tackle and top-ten player from Florida, Leonard Taylor is Miami’s star recruit in this year’s class. Jabari Ishmael is another consensus four-star who may be asked to contribute at defensive end. Allan Haye Jr. and Thomas Davis are two three-star recruits who may redshirt due to the depth at their positions. The Hurricanes have plenty of depth and experience on the interior, but the questions at defensive end prevent them from being a top-two defensive line.

2. Pittsburgh: Deslin Alexandre (DE), Devin Danielson (DT), Calijah Kancey (DT), John Morgan III (DE); David Green (DT), Keyshon Camp (DT), Habakkuk Baldonado (DE), Tyler Bentley (DT), Deandre Jules (DT), Dayon Hayes (DE), Chris Maloney (DE), Bam Brima (DE), Noah Palmer (DE), Nate Temple (DE), Emmanuel Belgrave (DE), Sam Williams (DE), Will King IV (DE), Elliott Donald (DE), Nahki Johnson (DE), Naquon Brown (DE), Dorien Ford (DT)

Pitt lost three of their defensive linemen to the NFL as well, but like Miami, they still return plenty of depth. Calijah Kancey and Devin Danielson were the primary starters at defensive tackle last season and are back again this year. Deslin Alexandre is also back at defensive end and could be an All-ACC player at the end of the season. The other edge position should go to either John Morgan III or Habbakuk Baldanado; Morgan has more experience, playing in every game for the last two seasons, while Baldanado is bigger but missed all but four games.

The Panthers have significant depth at defensive tackle as well. David Green, Keyshon Camp, and Tyler Bentley started multiple games on the interior last year and have plenty of experience. DeAndre Jules, Dayon Hayes, and Chris Maloney saw the field for the first time last season but were still in rotational roles behind the other players. Bam Brima, Noah Palmer, and Nate Temple will all provide depth at the defensive end spots. Emmanuel Belgrave, Sam Williams, and Will King IV redshirted last year as true freshmen; they may struggle to find playing time this season given the depth at the position.

Pitt brought in several very talented true freshmen along the defensive line. Elliot Donald is Aaron Donald’s nephew and is the best recruit in Pitt’s class. Nahki Johnson enrolled early and participated in spring football. Naquon Brown is also highly touted, but he will most likely need to redshirt this season to gain weight (6’3”, 205 lbs). Dorien Ford is the only interior defensive lineman who was a consensus top-30 prospect in Pennsylvania and top-40 defensive tackle. Pitt lost some explosive experienced players to the NFL. But Pat Narduzzi is an excellent defensive coach with a long track record of developing quality defensive linemen. Ultimately though, this group does not have the elite starting talent that the top team possesses.

1. Clemson: Myles Murphy (DE), Bryan Bresee (DT), Tyler Davis (DT), KJ Henry (DE); Justin Mascoll (DE), Xavier Thomas (DE), Justin Foster (DE), Darnell Jeffries (DT), Regan Upshaw (DE), Etinosa Reuben (DT), Greg Williams (DE), Kevin Swint (DE), Ruke Orhorohoro (DT), DeMonte Capeheart (DT), Tre Williams (DT), James Edwards (DT), Nick Eddis (DT), Klayton Randolph (DE), Andrew Roberts (DE), Evan McCutchen (DE), Payton Page (DT), Zaire Patterson (DE), Cade Denhoff (DE), Armon Mason (DE)

Clemson takes the top spot in the first of our defensive previews, with a defensive line that is also one of the best in the country. Myles Murphy and Bryan Bresee were among the leaders in defensive snaps for the Tigers as true freshmen last season, and the two five-star recruits did not disappoint. Tyler Davis missed some time in the early and middle parts of the season but came on late in the year; he’s a freakish athlete that is back to full health this year and should dominate. KJ Henry and Justin Mascoll will probably split time at the other edge position or come off the field if Clemson wants to operate in Odd fronts.

Behind them are two former starters from years past, Xavier Thomas and Justin Foster. Thomas and Foster were highly-touted recruits meant to bridge the gap following the Clelin Ferrell-Austin Bryant era. However, they struggled to stay healthy and never really met their potential or expectations, leading to younger players like Henry and Murphy taking their place. But their experience is invaluable, and they would not be liabilities if they had to take the field. Clemson lost two major contributors at defensive tackle to the transfer portal (Nyles Pinckney, Minnesota; Jordan Williams, Virginia Tech), leaving them relatively thin at defensive tackle. Darnell Jeffries and Etinose Reuben played the next most snaps at defensive tackle among the interior defensive linemen; they’re a little undersized but could fill in on passing downs.

Regan Upshaw is a sixth-year player who played more in the earlier parts of the season during blowouts. Greg Williams’ playing time was similar but is a younger player with more long-term upside. Ruke Orhororo, DeMonte Capeheart, and Tre Williams are three younger defensive tackles that could be asked to step up and play a lot more this season, given the lack of experience. James Edwards and Nick Eddis are two super seniors who earned very little playing time despite their tenure. Klayton Randolph is a former walk-on with five career snaps, while Andrew Roberts and Evan McCutchen are also former walk-ons who have only played on the scout team.

Payton Page is a massive true freshman defensive tackle that could break into the starting lineup as a consensus four-star recruit. Cade Denhoff and Zaire Patterson are two more four-star recruits that are tall, long, lanky defensive ends that will probably not see much playing time. Armon Mason is a true freshman walk-on. Clemson has the best top-end talent in the conference, and it’s not particularly close. Bresee and Murphy should be first-round picks in the 2023 NFL Draft, and there is plenty of talented players lower on the depth chart.