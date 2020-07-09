BCBulletin
ACC Expected To Announce Conference Only Schedule

A.J. Black

The dominos are falling fast in college sports today. First the Big Ten announced they will be moving to a conference only schedule because of concerns over the COVID19 virus. Nicole Auerbach of The Athletic said the PAC-12 would be next. Now Brett McMurphy of the Stadium announced that the ACC could be following suit soon:

This is big news for the Eagles for a few reasons. With Purdue off the table already, they will also lose games against Holy Cross, Ohio and Kansas. If the league keeps the schedule as is, the Eagles will play Syracuse on September 4th and then be off again until October 2nd against Clemson. Getting almost four weeks in between games would be a good way to ease into the season, especially under a new head coach. 

Of course the league could try and fill those spots in conference. If ACC commissioner John Swofford is serious about helping Notre Dame in this situation, they will need to figure out what teams will face the Fighting Irish. Obviously Boston College has a rivalry and history with them, and it would make sense to face the two Catholic Schools off either in South Bend or Chestnut Hill. 

Again this is not finalized, but it looks like the schedule will be changed moving forward. No word on what will happen if football is moved to the spring. 

Stick with BC Bulletin as we will continue to break down news as it develops.

