ACC Picks for Saturday, October 30, 2021

It's a busy day in the Atlantic Coast Conference, with a full slate of games. Here are our picks for today's games.

Virginia Tech vs. Georgia Tech (-4)

Of any game that I would lay off, it is this one. This game features two teams that are incredibly hard to figure out exactly who they are. Will Georgia Tech be the team that took Clemson to the limit, or the team that couldn't stop UVA? Will Virginia Tech be able to put together four quarters of football. Lowest confidence in this one, but go with the Yellow Jackets. Pick: Georgia Tech (-4)

Miami at Pittsburgh (-9.5)

Both the Hurricanes and Panthers are coming off big wins last week. Pittsburgh is obviously the class of the ACC Coastal right now, but Miami has started to play much better of late. While I’d take Pitt to win I like Miami to cover the spread.

Pick: Miami (+9.5)

Florida State at Clemson (-9.5)

Picking the Tigers by over a touchdown against any team seems like a bit of a stretch. Especially when they are playing a rival, who has been playing much better as of late. Love Florida State in this one, and wouldn’t be surprised if they flat out win this one.

Pick: Florida State (+9.5)

Boston College vs Syracuse (-6.5)

Two teams heading in different directions right now. Syracuse’s run attack could be a major problem for BC’s defense that allowed over 300 yards on the ground to Louisville last weekend. Mix in BC’s offensive woes and this is my lock of the week.

Pick: Syracuse (-6.5)

Duke vs. Wake Forest (-16.5)

It’s crazy to think but Wake has got to start building a resume to try and get into the playoffs. That means they need to start steamrolling teams like Duke. Take Wake and take them big.

Pick: Wake Forest (-16.5)

Louisville at NC State (-6.5)

Louisville took care of business last week against BC, but the level of difficulty for their defense should increase exponentially against the Pack. NC State fresh off a bad loss to Miami, will want to show they are still a top 25 team.

Pick: NC State (-6.5)

UNC at Notre Dame (-3.5)

UNC has been unable to play consistent all year, as the loss of offensive weapons and poor play by the defense have hampered the Tar Heels. Notre Dame by a touchdown

Pick: Notre Dame

Virginia at BYU (-2.5)

Two very poor defenses battling in one could be one of the most intriguing matchups all weekend. Brennan Armstrong should have a field day, take the Cavs to win straight up.

Pick: UVA (+2.5)

