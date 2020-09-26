Week 3: ACC Game Predictions

Boston College (1-0) faces off with Texas State at 6pm, but before this night time kickoff there is a full slate of other ACC games this weekend. If you are like me, you are going to turn on College Gameday, and at least browse through most of the day's ACC matchups.

Just going with straight matchups here and not point spreads, here are my predictions for this weekend's ACC matchups.

Louisville at Pittsburgh: 12:00 (ACCN).

This should be a fun one to watch right in the early slot, as Pittsburgh has one of the best defenses in the country. On the other side is Louisville, fresh off a loss to Miami, but with a very strong offense, and some of the best weapons in the conference. Overall I am not high on Pittsburgh, so I am going to go with the Cardinals in this game.

Winner: Louisville

Georgia Tech at Syracuse 12:00 (ESPN3)

Georgia Tech has already beaten Florida State and hung with UCF for three quarters. Geoff Collins looks to have his team heading in the right direction, the same which can not be said of Syracuse. The Orange's offensive line is a major problem, allowing a nation worst 14 sacks in the first two games. If Georgia Tech can muster up their pass rush it could be a long day again for Tommy Devito

Winner: Georgia Tech

Duke at Virginia 4:00 (ACCN)

Boston College got to see what Duke was made of last week, and it wasn't pretty. Somehow the Blue Devils will get their third straight opponent making their season, and it isn't unreasonable to say that the Cavs could come out rusty. They will be starting a new quarterback Brennan Armstrong, who remains a big question mark. Duke has had two matchups to start, I'm predicting this will be a third.

Winner: UVA

Florida State at Miami 7:30 (ABC)

Is the U back? Certainly looked that way after they drummed Lousiville last weekend 47-34. Florida State on the other hand hasn't played in two weeks, and in their first game they had no semblance of an offense. Expect a big week from D'Eriq King and Rhett Lashlee's offense. It's a historical rivalry game which should mean throw past results out the windown but I'm going with Miami big.

Winner: Miami

NC State vs. Virginia Tech 8:00 (ACCN)

If you believed that Wake Forest was going to be a solid team this year, then you were probably impressed by NC State's win last weekend. I however was not expecting anything out of Wake, therefore my reaction on the outcome was a bit tempered. On the other hand, I like VT, and think they will be a top tier ACC team this year. Virginia Tech has been waiting forever to get this game going, after having multiple games canceled, I think they come out swinging and win a tight one.

Winner: Virginia Tech

Boston College vs. Texas State: Already dedicated a full article to it, read my final thoughts and predictions here.

Disagree with me? Leave your predictions below!