Updates on Logistics Around ACC Football in 2020

The ACC announced today their new schedule model, along with updates on logistics around the fall sports. There is a lot to digest, including that Notre Dame is now able to win the ACC in 2020, and that BC must find a non conference opponent that will be willing to play in Massachusetts this upcoming season

Per their press release here are the stipulations:

ACC Football:

· The season’s first games will take place the week of Sept. 7-12

· The 2020 scheduling model includes 11 games (10 plus one: 10 conference and one non-conference)

· All non-conference game opponents, selected by the respective school, must be played in the home state of the ACC institution, and all non-conference opponents must meet the medical protocol requirements as agreed upon by the ACC

· The 11 games will be played over at least 13 weeks with each team having two open dates

· There will be one division

· Notre Dame will also play a 10-game conference schedule and be eligible to compete in the 2020 ACC Football Championship Game

· All television revenue for the 2020 season, including Notre Dame’s home games broadcast by NBC, will be shared equally by all 15 institutions

· The ACC Football Championship Game will be played on either December 12 or 19 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina, and will feature the top two teams based upon highest conference-game winning percentage

· All 15 teams will continue to be part of the ACC’s bowl selection process; should Notre Dame win the ACC Football Championship Game they would be eligible for the Orange Bowl, if not selected as a College Football Playoff semifinal team

· The 2020 ACC Football week-by-week schedule and television selections will be released in the future

******

On top of that Boston College announced that home games will be at either reduced capacity or with no fans at all.

Per the school press release:

Should Boston College be permitted to host home football games in 2020, the capacity at Alumni Stadium will be reduced, or games could be held without fans as a result of COVID-19. A final decision on both the capacity at Alumni Stadium and the inclusion of fans will be made at a later date.

“We continue to work closely with campus leaders, the Atlantic Coast Conference, and local, state, and federal public health authorities, in determining our plans to provide the safest environment possible inside Alumni Stadium for our student-athletes, coaches, staff and fans,” said William V. Campbell Director of Athletics Pat Kraft. “We will continue to engage with all parties as we move closer to the season, as safety is the top priority. We will communicate with our ticket holders and fans as soon as we have updates.”