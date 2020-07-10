BCBulletin
ACC Releases Statement On Upcoming Football Season

A.J. Black

The Atlantic Coast Conference issued a statement today about the upcoming football. Unfortunately for those wanting a real update, they are going to have to wait:

“The health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches and administrators remains the ACC’s top priority. As we continue to work on the best possible path forward for the return of competition, we will do so in a way that appropriately coincides with our universities’ academic missions. Over the last few months, our conference has prepared numerous scenarios related to the fall athletics season. The league membership and our medical advisory group will make every effort to be as prepared as possible during these unprecedented times, and we anticipate a decision by our Board of Directors in late July.” - John Swofford

This statement come on the heels of the Big Ten announcing they will be switching to a conference only schedule for 2020. Later on Thursday Nicole Auerbach of The Athletic said that the PAC-12 would be following suit, while Brett McMurphy of The Stadium said the ACC would be making a similar decision. 

On lieu of today's statement, there have been rumors floating about how the ACC might form their schedule. Joe Giglio explained that the ACC might go to a 10 game schedule that would pair up five teams to play a home and home season. To make this plan work, the ACC would need to include Notre Dame, something Swofford has said he would be willing to do. There was no breakdown on who would play who in Giglio's tweet.

BC Bulletin will continue to break down any news regarding the ACC football season as soon as it happens. 

